Dr. Cameisha Clark Murdered: Security Guard Charged With On-Campus Attack Of Beloved Clark Atlanta Alumna

Some unfortunate news has broken that has left family, friends, and staff at two colleges grieving the loss of a beloved colleague.

According to ABC7, Dr. Cameisha Clark, 35, died after a shooting on the campus of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, Calif., on May 2, 2025.

The alleged shooter is 40-year-old Jesse Figueroa, who previously worked at the school as a security guard. Around 3:45 pm on the day in question, Figueroa returned to the campus dressed in his security uniform and opened fire on Clark and her unnamed receptionist inside an office on campus before fleeing the scene.

He was subsequently captured and charged with one felony count of murder; one felony count of attempted murder; one felony count of possession of a firearm with prior violent convictions; and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon with prior convictions.

If he is convicted of all charges against him, he will face a life sentence in prison.

“Any student, faculty member or employee should feel safe and secure going to school,” said L.A. County District Attorney Hochman. “This horrific act of gun violence has shaken Spartan College and our entire community. We will file all appropriate gun enhancements in this case and send a clear message to criminals that violence will not be tolerated in Los Angeles County.”

Dr. Clark’s family also released a statement expressing their grief and disbelief at her murder.

“We are beyond devastated. Cameisha’s life was taken from us far too soon, in an act of senseless violence that no woman should ever have to endure,” the statement read. “She brought warmth, laughter, and grace into our lives every day. Her presence was a gift, and the void left behind is immeasurable.”

Before her death, Clark had recently been promoted to Dean of Student Affairs at Spartan College, and before that, she worked for and graduated from Clark Atlanta University in her hometown of Atlanta, where she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and cheered on the CAU cheer squad. Today, the school memorialized her via social media.

Rest in peace to Dr. Clark. Get well soon to her receptionist. Prayers up for the friends and family of both women.

