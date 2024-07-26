Crime

Female Postal Worker Fatally Shot As She Delivered Mail In Chicago

Female Postal Worker Fatally Shot As She Delivered Mail, Chicago Police Believe She Was Targeted

Published on July 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A Chicago postal worker was shot and killed at point-blank range as she worked her route during the late morning of July 19. 

Octavia Redmond, 48, was fatally shot after an SUV pulled up on the woman. A man reportedly exited the vehicle, approached the postal worker and opened fire, shooting her 26 times. The shooting took place around 11:40 a.m. local time. The unknown suspect sped away from the scene in the SUV. 

Redmond’s wounds were to her body area, and she was quickly transported to Christ Medical Center in Oaklawn. She died right before 12:30 p.m. 

Witnesses reported hearing approximately ten gunshots. Meda Robinson, 68, a nearby resident, shared her grief and shock, describing Redmond as a kind and beautiful person who often stopped to chat with neighbors during her mail route.

According to FOX 32, police suspect that Redmond’s attack may have been targeted. On July 20, Chicago police found what the department believed to be the SUV involved in Redmond’s shooting. A burned-out white Durango was discovered and may have been used as the getaway vehicle. 

Chicago Police have no motive or persons of interest in Redmond’s homicide. 

A spokesperson for USPS expressed deep sorrow over the fallen postal worker’s passing, extending condolences to Redmond’s family, friends, and coworkers. The US Postal Service, alongside police and postal inspectors, is actively investigating the case. A reward of $250,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the attacker.

“The safety and security of our postal employees is of the utmost importance to the Postal Service,” the USPS spokesperson explained, highlighting efforts already in place to protect the nation’s postal workers through Project Safe Delivery. 

A family member, Demetrius Redmond, has launched a GoFundMe on behalf of the beloved postal worker.

My name is Demetrius Redmond. The Redmond family is devastated by the tragic loss of the Queen of our family. This page has been created in honor of Octavia Redmond, and all proceeds will go in honor of Octavia and directly to her family in efforts to cope with our grief and funeral expenses.”

Launched on July 23, the family is asking for $12,000. Of that amount, the family has raised almost $3900. 

Related Tags

chicago homicide Newsletter

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close