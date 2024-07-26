Female Postal Worker Fatally Shot As She Delivered Mail, Chicago Police Believe She Was Targeted

A Chicago postal worker was shot and killed at point-blank range as she worked her route during the late morning of July 19.

Octavia Redmond, 48, was fatally shot after an SUV pulled up on the woman. A man reportedly exited the vehicle, approached the postal worker and opened fire, shooting her 26 times. The shooting took place around 11:40 a.m. local time. The unknown suspect sped away from the scene in the SUV.

Redmond’s wounds were to her body area, and she was quickly transported to Christ Medical Center in Oaklawn. She died right before 12:30 p.m.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Witnesses reported hearing approximately ten gunshots. Meda Robinson, 68, a nearby resident, shared her grief and shock, describing Redmond as a kind and beautiful person who often stopped to chat with neighbors during her mail route.

According to FOX 32, police suspect that Redmond’s attack may have been targeted. On July 20, Chicago police found what the department believed to be the SUV involved in Redmond’s shooting. A burned-out white Durango was discovered and may have been used as the getaway vehicle.

Chicago Police have no motive or persons of interest in Redmond’s homicide.

A spokesperson for USPS expressed deep sorrow over the fallen postal worker’s passing, extending condolences to Redmond’s family, friends, and coworkers. The US Postal Service, alongside police and postal inspectors, is actively investigating the case. A reward of $250,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the attacker.

“The safety and security of our postal employees is of the utmost importance to the Postal Service,” the USPS spokesperson explained, highlighting efforts already in place to protect the nation’s postal workers through Project Safe Delivery.

A family member, Demetrius Redmond, has launched a GoFundMe on behalf of the beloved postal worker.

“My name is Demetrius Redmond. The Redmond family is devastated by the tragic loss of the Queen of our family. This page has been created in honor of Octavia Redmond, and all proceeds will go in honor of Octavia and directly to her family in efforts to cope with our grief and funeral expenses.”

Launched on July 23, the family is asking for $12,000. Of that amount, the family has raised almost $3900.