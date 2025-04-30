Haitian Woman Dies In ‘Overcrowded’ Miami Detention Center That Keeps Women ‘Handcuffed & Chained’

ROBERT SULLIVAN

The deplorable conditions at the Krome North Processing Center in Miami have led to the death of a Haitian immigrant detained in ICE custody since February.

While preparing to board a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina, Marie Ange Blaise, 44, was stopped by federal agents at a Saint Croix airport, according to USA Today.

Per U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Blaise didn’t have a valid immigrant visa, but the organization did not offer up any further details regarding her immigration status.

After initially being transferred to custody in Puerto Rico, Blaise, along with dozens of other women, were transferred to the Krome North Processing Center, which has made headlines for its reportedly inhumane conditions. She was then transferred to an ICE detention center in Louisiana for several weeks.

Now, a little over two weeks after she was transferred to a fourth facility, the Broward Transitional Center, Blaise has died. Her body was discovered on Friday, April 25, at 8:35 p.m. local time, per USA Today.

According to recent ICE data, six other people have died while in ICE custody this year.

“We strongly believe her death could have been prevented,” said the director of the nonprofit Haitian Bridge Alliance, Guerline Jozef. “We will continue to demand accountability and protection for people in ICE custody.”

In a previous exclusive interview with some of the women who were detained along with Blaise, they spoke to USA Today about the harrowing conditions. The women alleged that “ICE kept them handcuffed and chained on a bus for numerous hours without access to a bathroom; crammed into overcrowded cells; and refused to provide access to basic supplies or medical care.”

Following Blaise’s death, ICE said via statement that “The cause of death is under investigation.”

