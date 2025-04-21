‘I Will Not Be Silenced’—NY AG Letitia James Calls Mortgage Fraud Claims ‘Baseless’

Michael M. Santiago

Letitia James is no stranger to attacks.

The New York Attorney General has taken on some of the most powerful names in American politics and finance — including President Donald J. Trump — and walked into courtrooms with the same fire in her belly that she carries into press conferences. But the latest smear campaign launched by Trump allies isn’t just political payback, it’s a dangerous attempt to weaponize the federal government to silence and intimidate the very people entrusted to uphold the law.

Earlier this week, federal officials referred James for criminal prosecution over allegedly falsified mortgage documents tied to properties in Virginia and New York. The allegations came via a letter from William Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency — a Trump appointee — who accused James of misrepresenting her residency and using improper loans, including claims that date back to 1983.

James, in an exclusive interview with NY1, called the claims “baseless allegations” and a clear act of retaliation.

“I will not be silenced, I will not be bullied. I will not bend, I will not break, and I will not bow to anyone,” Attorney General Letitia James stated.

This isn’t the first time James has drawn Trump’s ire — in 2022, her office sued the Trump Organization for inflating asset values to secure favorable loans, a case that resulted in a judgment of over $500 million.

So why now with 40-year-old mortgage claims? It’s simple; this is about power and, more specifically, how far Trump is willing to go to discredit and dismantle any institution or individual that doesn’t comply with his will.

This is not just about Letitia James. It’s part of a broader campaign of intimidation and control. Federal judges, independent prosecutors, law firms, and even former aides have all been swept into the crosshairs of a president who believes retribution is a governing principle.

Just this week, a federal judge blocked one of Trump’s executive orders aimed at penalizing a law firm that won a defamation case against Fox News. The judge called it what it was: “a shocking abuse of power.”

And she’s not wrong. Trump’s executive orders are part of a growing pattern that echoes the abuses of the Nixon era, only this time with fewer checks and much bolder plays.

But while the Constitution guarantees the separation of powers, no law explicitly prevents a president from attempting to manipulate the Justice Department for personal gain. That’s what makes this moment so dangerous. The norm — where the DOJ sets its own priorities based on law, not vendettas — was upheld by both Republican and Democratic presidents for decades. Trump is breaking that norm with reckless precision.

Legal experts are sounding the alarm, with NYU law professor Stephen Gillers arguing that “Trump is acting as prosecutor, legislature and judge.” That’s not a democracy — that’s authoritarianism wrapped in executive privilege.

Proving that the intimidation doesn’t stop at courtrooms, judges across the country are facing threats to their lives and their families for doing their jobs. From bomb threats and doxxing, to impeachment proceedings being floated simply because a judge rules against Trump’s agenda — the message is clear: obey or face consequences.

These aren’t just scare tactics; they are violations of the rule of law. Under Title 18 U.S. Code § 1512, it is illegal to intimidate or harass anyone involved in a federal proceeding, including judges, attorneys, and witnesses. When these acts are carried out by or at the direction of government officials, they aren’t just unethical; they’re criminal.

Former federal judge Paul Grimm put it plainly: “If you try to intimidate judges so that they do not do their constitutional duty, then you jeopardize the rule of law. And without the rule of law, every liberty and every right that we cherish as Americans is vulnerable.”

Letitia James knows this, and she’s standing firm. But it’s going to take more than one woman’s resolve to hold the line. It will take citizens, judges, lawmakers, and legal scholars alike to defend the institutions that safeguard our democracy.

Because if we allow intimidation to become a governing tool, we’re not just losing political battles; we’re losing the very foundation of justice itself.

