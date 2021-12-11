MadameNoire Featured Video

New York Attorney General Letitia James has decided to remove herself from the governor’s race. By withdrawing from the race, she is no longer in the running to become the first Black female governor in the country.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James said in a statement. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job.”

James, who is the first Black person and first woman to be Attorney General, announced that she was entering the race right after her office released a thorough investigation into sexual misconduct claims made against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo by 11 women.

She is currently investigating a seven-figure deal for a book that Cuomo wrote while he was in office, the New York Times noted. James’ office is also handling an investigation into Donald Trump’s businesses, which came to her in March 2019. In 2020, James sued the National Rifle Association accusing them of misspending funds and corruption that would justify the closing of the office. She’s also handling cases against Amazon, the New York City Police Department, Google and Facebook.

James wasn’t campaigning as much as candidate Kathy Hochul, who stepped in as the governor after Cuomo resigned. According to the Times, James wasn’t securing political endorsements from fellow politicians and labor unions and was lagging in fundraising as well.

James run for re-election as Attorney General is sure to be embraced as she has had an impressive run so far.

“The Democratic Attorneys General Association is proud to support AG James for re-election as Attorney General,” DAGA communications director Geoff Burgan said according to CNN. “She’s a battle-tested leader who has fought for consumers, working people, and those in need, and we’re excited that she’ll be continuing her work as New York’s Attorney General.”

James has been Attorney General since 2018.