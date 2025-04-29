Keep It Cute And Clean: 6 Tips For A Tidy, Stress-Free Home

1 of 7 ❯ ❮

If your home has been a bit cluttered and chaotic thanks to the winter blues, you’re not alone—it happens to the best of us. But with warmer weather on the horizon, now is the perfect time to refresh your space and welcome the joy of summer. The good news? Cleaning doesn’t have to be an all-day, exhausting chore. By breaking it down into small, manageable steps, you can tackle your space without feeling overwhelmed.



Here are six simple cleaning tips to help you get your home back in order and ready for brighter days. Source: Deagreez

1. Put things away, right away. Source: Natalia Kostikova / EyeEm We’ve all been there—dishes left on the table, clean laundry sitting on the couch, jackets tossed on chairs. While it might not seem like a big deal at the moment, these small oversights can quickly pile up into major clutter. Katrina Teeple, founder of Operation Organization, told Real Simple that it’s imperative to put household items back where they belong immediately after using them. “Taking just a few extra seconds to return items to where they belong prevents clutter from piling up and makes your space feel effortlessly tidy,” the cleaning expert shared in an article published Feb. 20. Her favorite mantra? “Don’t put it down, put it away.”



2. Take time for a daily reset. Source: LightFieldStudios A clean start begins the night before. Set aside just 15 minutes at the end of each day to do a quick reset. That could be clearing off counters, picking up stray items, doing a small load of laundry, fluffing pillows, or loading up the dishwasher. Jamie Hord, founder of Horderly Professional Organizing shared in the same article that these little habits make a big impact, and let you wake up to a fresh, uncluttered space every morning.





3. Declutter little by little. Source: Jacob Wackerhausen Don’t try to conquer your entire home in one day. Start small and build momentum. For example, begin your bedroom clean-up by making the bed and picking up dirty clothes. Once the visible mess is gone, you’ll feel more motivated to tackle drawers, shelves, and closets. Progress builds on progress. Just take it one step at a time.





4. Use a storage box for non-essentials. Source: Perawit Boonchu Some items you don’t use often—but still want to keep—can create unnecessary clutter. Designate a “storage” box for things like seasonal décor or keepsakes, according to product maker Glad. As you go, make a simple inventory list so you don’t forget what’s tucked away in your attic or garage. This method helps you clear your everyday spaces without accidentally tossing something important. Storage is the key!





5. Give every item a home. Source: EyeEm Mobile GmbH If something doesn’t have a place, it will almost always end up as clutter. Make sure everything in your home—no matter how small—has a designated spot. This makes cleaning faster and helps everyone in your household know exactly where things go (and where to put them back).



6. Be realistic and kind to yourself. Source: Roos Koole Perfection isn't the goal—progress is. Life happens, messes happen. If you miss a day or fall behind, don't stress. Simply pick up where you left off. Staying consistent with small habits is more effective (and less overwhelming) than trying to do it all in one go.