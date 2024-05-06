MadameNoire Featured Video

If you tend to mingle on the cleaning side of TikTok, you may have stumbled on “operation_niki” or just Niki. She’s the clean queen on TikTok who maintains a clean and organized household.

However, one part of her content that drops jaws is the videos of her cleaning every nook and cranny of any establishment where she stays overnight.

Niki posted a TikTok video on March 16 of her on vacation and thoroughly cleaning a cruise cabin.

“Let’s take 20 minutes to clean my cruise suite,” she said before addressing comments she knew would come about how housekeeping already cleaned it. “Like I always say, I have the utmost respect for housekeeping. They have a great work to do and not much time. So, I don’t mind doing what I consider to be a little cleaning to give myself peace of mind on my eight-day stay.”

Under nearly every video, Niki gets comments about her doing the most, which she respects, but she makes it clear it’s for her.

In addition to the surfaces and objects (remotes and room telephones), Niki cleans the sheets with her portable UV Light sanitizer wand and places disposable sheets on them. Niki also thoroughly cleans the shower and sink.

In the cruise suite video, Niki ensured she used a bed bug spray as a precaution.

In addition to the negative comments, fanatics have shown love to Niki for educating others that not every hotel, motel or cruise cabin was thoroughly cleaned as they would think.

“Bestie, if you made a travel cleaning kit, I’d buy it up!”

“Listen, 30 minutes of cleaning for a week’s vacation to have peace of mind that you’re not living with tons of germs? Absolutely worth it.”

“Ma’am, I am begging you. Please make little travel kits! Also, the portable tea kettle and steamer?? Please, please, please! Where did you get it?!”

“As a former housekeeping worker, you are 100% right for doing this. Everyone disagreeing is objectively wrong.”

“Because of you, I started my own hotel cleaning kit that works for me. It’s made a huge difference in my stays.”

“Nah. After COVID, you can never do too much!!! I get the ick staying in hotel rooms now. I have a trip coming up, and guess what is going to be in my bag???”

The type of videos Niki posts are intended to get people to click her Amazon link, where she lists all of the products she used to conduct her thorough cleaning. In return, Niki receives a commission, but many of her supportive commenters see the need to approach hotel rooms cautiously due to the threat of COVID and other illnesses.