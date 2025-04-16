Critics Say Georgia’s Religious Freedom Act Enables ‘Discrimination’ Against The ‘Black, Brown And LGBTQ+ Community’

Source: AndreyPopov

Many Georgia residents did their best and hoped that it wouldn’t happen, but on April 2, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp officially signed into law Senate Bill 36, also known as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The bill imposes new restrictions on state and local governments’ ability to “substantially burden a person’s exercise of religion” unless it is “in furtherance of a compelling governmental interest,” according to the Georgia Recorder. Bill 36 passed with a Georgia House vote of 96-70, with a GOP majority.

State Democrats have opposed the bill, stating that without the presence of civil rights protections in Georgia, an RFRA law would open the door to increased discrimination against minorities, such as Black and brown residents, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and religious minorities, per the outlet.

Following the signing of the RFRA, Gov. Kemp stated that the bill protects state residents.

“Today I signed SB 36, also known as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA, ensuring that once again at the state level, that Georgians are protected, including Georgians of faith,” Kemp said via a press conference.

“I wanted to let everybody know that despite signing that legislation, Georgia still remains a state that has no place for hate, and I can assure all Georgians of that today,” he added.

In response, SisterSong: Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective released a statement condemning the passage of Bill 36.

“We are outraged and deeply alarmed by Georgia leaders passing and Governor Kemp signing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) into law,” organization executive director Monica Simpson said in a statement.

“Let’s be clear, this law isn’t about protecting faith—it’s enabling discrimination and rolling back our rights. This law gives hospitals, employers, and even healthcare workers a free pass to discriminate. We know that Black, brown and LGBTQ+ people will shoulder the consequences of this bill,” Simpson said.

She continued, “This means pharmacists could refuse to fill birth control prescriptions because it goes against their religion, or a business could deny patrons service simply because of who they love.”

“And these are not hypothetical threats, as we’ve seen the consequences of this playbook before,” Simpson added. “This isn’t just about individual beliefs; it’s about enabling a system where the extremist views of a few in power override the rights and dignity of everyone else. The stakes are even higher in a state that lacks comprehensive civil rights law.”

Matthew Wilson, interim chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, also slammed the bill and issued a fiery statement to Gov. Kemp.

“Brian Kemp claims Georgia is no place for hate, but by signing SB 36, he just made our state a less welcoming place to live, work, and raise a family,” Wilson said, per the Georgia Recorder.

“Brian Kemp signed this bill to shore up his culture warrior credentials for whatever office he’s running for next, and thousands of LGBTQ families like mine may never get to adopt a baby here in Georgia,” he added.

This is yet another entry into the current Republican playbook spearheaded by Donald Trump and his administration.

