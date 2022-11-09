MadameNoire Featured Video

The Nov. 8 midterm election offered a devastating blow to Stacey Abrams’ second campaign run for governor in Georgia. In the wee hours of Nov. 9, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was reelected for another term, winning a rematch of his highly contested 2018 race against the Democratic hopeful.

Kemp swept past the 49-year-old voting rights activist with 53 percent of the vote, while 45 percent of Georgia voters rallied in support of Abrams.

As the results slowly crept in on Wednesday morning, voters expressed their concern with the devastating news.

“I worry about what’s next for Georgians and the impact of the loss of a person who had such vision for our state,” Tracey, a supporter of Abrams told Fox News after Kemp was projected to win. “We’re going backwards instead of forward,” Tracey added. “It means women don’t have the rights they had a year ago, five years ago, 20 years ago, that’s one thing.”

Rimani, another voter, told the outlet that she was disappointed with Georgia’s turnout for the former House rep.

“Stacey, our leader, Abrams may have been constricted by governorship,” Rimani shared. “It’s not for us to figure that out, but it’s for us to continue to move because we do want more for Georgia and for us to continue to fight. That’s what Stacey would do.”

Abrams’ devastating loss begs the question, why isn’t Georgia ready for a Black female governor? One who over the last year, has fought tooth and nail to restore some of the same policies and rights for the peach state that Kemp has vowed to dismantle?

Stacey Abrams’ tough fight for reproductive rights

While voting rights remained a critical issue for Abrams, the star Democrat focused her campaign on reproductive rights following the historic overturning of Roe. V. Wade. She challenged Kemp’s controversial signing of Georgia’s 2019 heartbeat bill that went into effect after the Supreme Court decision. Under the new law, abortions are now banned after fetal cardiac activity is detected six weeks into a pregnancy when many women don’t know they’re pregnant.

The steadfast politician also prioritized expanding Medicaid and housing affordability as the feds continue to hike interest rates, compounding the issue of inflation. During an interview with The Morning Joe in October, Abrams lit into Kemp for his refusal to mitigate rising housing costs in Georgia.

“This governor has refused to address the cost of housing. He has said that he doesn’t want to upset investors by giving local governments control over helping control housing prices,” Abrams said.

“I want to make sure they have the help they need. He says that it’s OK because he doesn’t want to upset these investors that 30% of housing units in Georgia have been purchased by out-of-state equity investors. I have a plan to solve that.”

Kemp’s victory reasserts Republican control over the executive office in Georgia, a tough pill to swallow for voters who were expecting a different outcome from this election. But something tells us that this won’t be the last we see of Abrams. Her unwavering political spirit will continue to make an impact.

RELATED CONTENT: Stacey Abrams Talks To 21 Savage And Charlamagne Tha God About The Black Male Vote