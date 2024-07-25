Education

Richard Woods Walks Back Decision To Withhold State Funding For Advanced Placement Courses for African American Studies

Georgia Superintendent Walks Back Decision To Withhold State Funding For Advanced Placement Courses for African American Studies

Published on July 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The state of Georgia’s Superintendent Richard Woods walked back his decision to ban school districts at the state level from receiving monies for an Advanced Placement (AP) course for African American Studies. 

On July 24, Woods disclosed that he would allow Georgia school districts to receive funding from the state for the African American Studies course. A day prior, sparking outrage, the superintendent claimed he didn’t feel comfortable endorsing the full AP course. The State Board of Education Chair, Stan DeJarnett, iterated that no school district is being halted from offering the African American Studies course. Georgia will provide funding even if the course isn’t listed in the state catalog.

Georgia’s Democrats wasted no time criticizing Woods, accusing him of trying to prevent students from learning about Georgia’s real history. State Sen. Nikki Merritt stressed that the decision removed a critical educational opportunity. Republican Governor Brian Kemp also questioned the superintendent’s initial decision, saying families should make educational decisions for their children.

Supporters of the course rejected the state’s new position, calling the original refusal discriminatory. State Rep. Jasmine Clark argued that the course should be fully recognized.

The African American Studies AP course is offered by the College Board. The organization is also responsible for other aptitude tests like the SAT, PSAT and other exams. The College Board had over two dozen Georgia schools sign up for the piloted African American Studies course for the previous school year. 

In Georgia, the 2022 law banning the teaching of divisive racial concepts may have influenced Woods’ decision. Despite the primary funding refusal, some districts, such as Atlanta and DeKalb County, vowed to teach the course to students anyway. DeKalb County canceled classes at first but announced it would offer the course at four high schools, with county CEO Michael Thurmond pledging financial support.

Gwinnett County, Georgia’s largest district, is considering how it will offer the course, though it has not yet reversed its cancellation decision.

Related Tags

AP Georgia Newsletter superintendent

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close