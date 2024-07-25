Georgia Superintendent Walks Back Decision To Withhold State Funding For Advanced Placement Courses for African American Studies

The state of Georgia’s Superintendent Richard Woods walked back his decision to ban school districts at the state level from receiving monies for an Advanced Placement (AP) course for African American Studies.

On July 24, Woods disclosed that he would allow Georgia school districts to receive funding from the state for the African American Studies course. A day prior, sparking outrage, the superintendent claimed he didn’t feel comfortable endorsing the full AP course. The State Board of Education Chair, Stan DeJarnett, iterated that no school district is being halted from offering the African American Studies course. Georgia will provide funding even if the course isn’t listed in the state catalog.

Georgia’s Democrats wasted no time criticizing Woods, accusing him of trying to prevent students from learning about Georgia’s real history. State Sen. Nikki Merritt stressed that the decision removed a critical educational opportunity. Republican Governor Brian Kemp also questioned the superintendent’s initial decision, saying families should make educational decisions for their children.

Supporters of the course rejected the state’s new position, calling the original refusal discriminatory. State Rep. Jasmine Clark argued that the course should be fully recognized.

The African American Studies AP course is offered by the College Board. The organization is also responsible for other aptitude tests like the SAT, PSAT and other exams. The College Board had over two dozen Georgia schools sign up for the piloted African American Studies course for the previous school year.

In Georgia, the 2022 law banning the teaching of divisive racial concepts may have influenced Woods’ decision. Despite the primary funding refusal, some districts, such as Atlanta and DeKalb County, vowed to teach the course to students anyway. DeKalb County canceled classes at first but announced it would offer the course at four high schools, with county CEO Michael Thurmond pledging financial support.

Gwinnett County, Georgia’s largest district, is considering how it will offer the course, though it has not yet reversed its cancellation decision.