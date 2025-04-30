Could Sleeping On Your Side Cause Facial Asymmetry? Here’s What You Need To Know

Source: JulPo

Facial asymmetry can make people fixate on their appearance, especially if they’re concerned about a cheek or jawline appearing lopsided or uneven. Many TikTok users have been discussing this issue recently, with some suggesting that frequently sleeping on one side could be the cause of the misalignment. In response, several users have been trying to sleep on their backs, hoping to correct the issue.

More research is needed.

While this method sounds reasonable in theory, Dr. Prem Tripathi, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon at Bay Hills Plastic Surgery in Alamo, California, points out that more research is needed to determine if side-sleeping actually causes facial asymmetry. As of now, there are no studies to support the idea that prolonged pressure from sleeping on one side of the face can lead to structural changes in the bones of the cheek and jaw, Dr. Tripathi explained in an interview with Self published on March 28.

“If you were on one side eight hours a night, for years and years and years, you could maybe develop some asymmetry,” Dr. Tripathi explained, but you would have to be lying down perfectly still for decades, and never tossing or turning. Even then, the changes to your face would be subtle.

Dr. Tripathi believes that the growing obsession with facial asymmetry may stem from a 2016 study published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, which proposed that side sleeping could lead to wrinkles and “skin distortion” on the side of the face that bears the most pressure.

“Compression, shear, and stress forces act on the face in lateral or prone sleep positional,” the study notes.

While this could potentially make your face appear uneven, Dr. Tripathi shared a few key points. First, the study has limitations, including a narrow literature review, meaning it doesn’t definitively prove that sleeping on one side is responsible for any facial lopsidedness. Moreover, the research didn’t isolate sleep position as the sole cause of fine lines—other factors, such as uneven sun exposure, can also cause one side of the face to age more quickly, resulting in a “saggier,” “looser,” or more “wrinkled” appearance.