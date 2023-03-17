MadameNoire Featured Video

Cosmetic surgery has become increasingly popular in recent years, with many people opting to undergo procedures to enhance their appearance. However, not all celebrities are advocates of cosmetic surgery. In fact, several high-profile celebrities have spoken out about the dangers of cosmetic surgery and have cautioned their fans against going under the knife.

This month, former reality TV star Blac Chyna took to social media to give fans an inside look at her breast and butt reduction surgery. The mother of two said that she wanted to undergo a complete body transformation in order to take her life and career to the “next level.”

She also warned her fans about the dangers of silicone injections, also known as dermal fillers. Celebrities have been using the popular cosmetic procedure to plump up their big booties and areas of the lip and face, but there are many health risks associated with the growing beauty fad.

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” the 34-year-old told her fanbase on Instagram.

At 19, Chyna received her fist round of silicone booty injections to beef up the appearance of her derriere, but she deeply regrets the decision.

Now, she’s on a mission to get her natural body back. This week, the aspiring rapper and clothing entrepreneur took to Instagram with another video showing off her fresh mug after having all of her face fillers removed.

The former OnlyFans influencer said she was “happy” to finally say goodbye to her fillers.

Chyna is part of a growing number of celebs who are making the decision to downsize or completely remove all of their cosmetic enhancements. The reality is that plastic surgery is one of the riskiest procedures in the medical world, especially silicone injections and the infamous Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), two procedures that have become famous over the last decade.

The risks of silicone injections and implants can be fatal

Injectable silicone can cause severe and fatal health complications. In fact, when injected into areas with many blood vessels, such as the buttocks, silicone can travel through those vessels to other parts of the body. It can block the flow of blood into the lungs, heart and brain, causing a stroke or even death, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Chyna said it took medical staff nearly nine hours to remove her butt injections because the silicone mass in the area had become tough and hard.

“Whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine,” she added.

There are risks and potential dangers associated with any surgical procedure including breast and butt implant surgery. Some of the risks and complications that may occur with breast and butt implants include:

Infection: This can become fatal if postoperative care is inadequate.

Capsular contracture: This occurs when scar tissue forms around the implant and hardens causing the breast or butt to feel firm or even painful.

Implant rupture or leakage: Implants can rupture or leak, which can cause pain, swelling and changes in breast or butt shape.

Blood clots: Surgery, especially in the legs or buttocks, can increase the risk of blood clots forming and potentially causing serious complications.

Here are a few more celebrities who have ditched their cosmetic assets for a healthier form of beauty.

DreamDoll

In 2022, Bronx rapper DreamDoll opened up about the difficulties she encountered to remove her botched silicone booty injections. While chatting with Angela Yee on her Lip Serve podcast, the femcee revealed that she had four reconstructive procedures to make her derriere appear more natural.

When Yee asked the rapper what prompted her reconstructive journey, DreamDoll revealed that her butt shots were becoming painful.

“It hurts, pain, not wanting a big butt anymore,” the former Bad Girls Club star explained. “I got four reductions already. It’s levels to this reducing sh*t so I’m just like — it’s way harder to take [the silicone] out [than to put it in].”

“People be like, ‘Oh it looks like she didn’t take anything out,’ — B–ch I took this sh-t out four times, you’re not about to make me keep putting anesthesia in my body to please y’all asses, f–k that,” the rapper added. “I just wanted a more natural body, and I still do. So I’m just slowly getting there, slow takes time.”