Saddle Up! 7 Reasons Dating A Black Cowboy Is The Sexiest Ride At The Rodeo

They say everything is bigger in Texas, so that includes the men, too, right?

As the home to the official Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the Lone Star state is also where some of the finest Black cowboys reside.

One thing’s for certain, two things for sure: there’s nothing bigger than the heart, grit, and swag of a Black cowboy. I should know, being raised and brought up around men whose sole uniform was cowboy hats and boots, a second home was being out canvassing the land, and let’s not forget all the men in my family knew how to throw down in the kitchen — there’s a reason why they say the southern way is the best way!

Between my closest relatives being what one would call southern gentlemen and having a Godfather who raises racehorses for a living, I take pride in my Southern heritage.

So ladies, listen up. If you’re looking to step into a love story with a cowboy who can two-step, rope a star, and make you feel like the only (and luckiest) girl in the world. Here are seven reasons why dating a cowboy is a ride worth taking.

1. He’s Built Different (Literally)

Between breaking horses, hauling feed, and spending just about all day in the sun, the physique of a cowboy is like none other. From broad shoulders to effortless confidence, let’s just say you’re in good (and strong) hands!