Bloody Sunday’s Hidden Figures: 7 Black Women History Almost Forgot

This year marks the 60th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” a moment that marked a turning point in the Civil Rights Movement.

On that fateful day, in Selma, Alabama, roughly 600 protestors joined the late great then-future congressman John Lewis as he led marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to peacefully protest after state troopers shot and killed civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson in Marion, Alabama.

The march turned ugly and Lewis was almost beaten to death after enduring brutal attacks from state troopers. It was then that the fight against racial injustice was galvanized.

While historical figures like Lewis, Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, and countless others are often highlighted in history books about their involvement in pushing the needle forward for Black people to gain their God-given rights in the country they helped to build, it is essential to note that many stories are often overlooked. This is why MadameNoire is looking at the forgotten Black women of Bloody Sunday.

As we commemorate the 60th anniversary of the incident on March 7, 1965, it would be remiss not to mention seven unsung heroes today, (March 8) International Women’s Day, who played a pivotal role in the watershed moment in the fight for Civil Rights.

RELATED CONTENT: Bloody Sunday: Remembering The Fight For Freedom 60 Years Later

1. Viola Jackson

Viola Jackson is considered one of the “first victims of Bloody Sunday.” A little over a month before the event took place, during a peaceful protest, police assaulted Jackson on February 18, 1965.

To protect his mother, her 26-year-old son, Jimmie Lee Jackson, intervened during the attack only to be fatally gunned down by a state trooper. The tragedy compelled activists to devise a plan, ultimately becoming the “Bloody Sunday march, designating its endpoint outside Governor Wallace’s office.”

It’s not known if Jackson participated in the march, but it is important to note that her tragic attack is what inspired Bloody Sunday.