Dr. Hazel Dukes, Longtime Civil Rights Activist, Dies At 92

Hazel Dukes, the former NAACP national president and national civil rights leader, passed away in Harlem over the weekend.

On Saturday (March 1), longtime civil rights activist Dr. Hazel Nell Dukes died at her home in Harlem, New York. She was 92. Her passing was announced by her only son, Ronald. Former New York Governor David Patterson, a close friend and former neighbor of Dukes when she lived in Roslyn, Long Island, confirmed to reporters that she passed away at 6:20 a.m. surrounded by her family.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, on March 17, 1932, Dr. Dukes was born to Edward and Alice Dukes. Activism was a strong influence from her youth, as Edward Dukes was a Pullman porter and union organizer, and one of their neighbors was Rosa Parks, who would become an iconic figure of the Montgomery bus boycott. After moving to New York in 1955 with her family, Dr. Dukes worked for President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Head Start program and became one of Nassau County’s first Black hires at the county’s Attorney’s office as well as the Economic Opportunity Commission.

She would make education and anti-poverty initiatives her focus for her political career, becoming a force alongside the “Gang of Four” – Percy Sutton, David Dinkins, Charles Rangel, and Basil Paterson – representing Harlem and the Black community’s interest for decades. It led to her 1977 election to lead the NAACP’s New York State Conference (a position she held until her passing) and to become president of the national organization from 1989 until 1992.

Dr. Dukes was a passionate activist, unafraid to spar publicly with enemies such as former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, as she recounted in a New York Amsterdam News profile last year. “I had fights with them,” said Dukes. “We had a NAACP convention. Giuliani was so bad that I said he could not even bring greetings. His behavior toward the Black community was so bad that he could not speak at an NAACP convention.”

Numerous political allies paid homage to Dr. Dukes upon the news of her death, including Mayor Eric Adams, who ordered all flags at City Hall to be lowered at half-staff in her honor. Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman also decreed the same honor for Dr. Dukes upon hearing of her passing. Adams counted her as one of his most staunch supporters, having appointed her to his Charter Revision Commission in 2023, which was a temporary panel to suggest changes in city government.

