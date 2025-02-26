‘Racist Move’ — White Woman Who Shot Black Boyfriend Dead Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

A white woman in Georgia has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her Black boyfriend.

Initially, not much had been reported about the shooting death of 30-year-old Telvin Osborne, whose body was found Sunday morning in his home in the 800 block of Four Points Road near Waynesboro, Georgia, where he lived with his girlfriend, 28-year-old Hannah Cobb.

According to the Augusta Press, Burke County authorities had reported that at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting, and when they arrived, they found Osborne’s body in the master bedroom with a single gunshot wound in his chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported that Hannah Cobb, with whom Osborne shares two children, was cooperating with authorities, but that they had declined to reveal anything else out of respect for the families involved.

Online was a different story.

From the Augusta Press:

News of Osborne’s death has sparked viral posts, particularly one from his brother, Roderick Osborne Williams, who shared his thoughts on Facebook. The post, which has garnered nearly 400 shares and over 150 comments, alleges that Cobb killed Osborne after a night out at a club. Williams claims Cobb told authorities that she had been cleaning a gun when it discharged, resulting in the fatal wound. He further expressed frustration that Cobb had not been arrested, suggesting racial bias in the handling of the case. “It sounds like a racist move,” Williams wrote. “Anybody out there knows something doesn’t sound right about that.” The sheriff’s office has yet to comment on the viral post or Williams’ allegations.

Osborne’s case bears an eerily similar resemblance to that of Christian “Toby” Obumseli, who was fatally stabbed inside a luxury apartment building, One Paraiso, in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood on April 3, 2022, by his white girlfriend, Courtney Clenney, an OnlyFans model and an Instagram influencer who was ultimately charged with his murder. Clenny had claimed she stabbed Obumseli in self-defense, and, for months, she and her attorney, Frank Prieto, claimed he regularly abused her. However, video footage circling online and statements made by mutual friends suggested that Clenney was violent towards Obumseli. Either way, their story went viral, which resulted in public outrage because, weeks after Obumseli’s death, Clenney had not yet been arrested.

As for Telvin Osborne’s case, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said during a news conference Tuesday that it was “reckless” for Cobb “to go out and then get drunk and then introduce a firearm into an argument.”

According to an incident report, “Cobb stated that her and Osborne have been out all night and recently arrived home. Cobb advised that while checking her firearm ‘as they do every night’ the firearm went off striking Osborne in the chest. Hannah Cobb advised that she thought the handgun was on safe while she was manipulating the firearm.”

