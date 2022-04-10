MadameNoire Featured Video

The family of 27-year-old Christian Tobechukwu “Toby” Obumseli is shocked that his girlfriend Courtney Clenney was released on bail less than a week after she was arrested in connection to his fatal stabbing. The 25-year-old social media model was spotted at the Grand Beach Hotel in Miami on April 8, having a drink, just days after she was released from suicide watch. Clenney was quickly confronted by a patron on camera about the cold-blooded murder.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, a close cousin of Obumseli tweeted in frustration about the news.

“This girl stabbed my cousin to death and got out on bail in less than a day,” they wrote, tagging the model and social media influencer’s handle @CourtneyTailor.

On April 3, Obumseli was reportedly stabbed by Clenney following a domestic dispute at the One Paraiso luxury building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, where the two shared an apartment. Viral video footage obtained by TMZ showed Clenney, a well-known Only Fans model and video vixen, covered in blood as she lay on the floor in handcuffs while police questioned her about the horrific stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found Obumseli with a deep knife wound to his shoulder. The young man was later rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officers say the two struggled before Obumseli was stabbed.

Following Clenney’s detainment, the 25-year-old was hospitalized under the Baker Act after she made several comments concerning suicide. The Florida law allows for “police, doctors, mental health professionals, and judges to commit a person to a mental health treatment center for up to 72 hours if they show specific violent or suicidal tendencies,” the Atlanta Black Star noted.

Obumseli’s brother, Jeffrey Obumseli, called his sibling’s death “unconscionable” adding that the family was still trying to “make sense” of their “new reality. ”

“… Someone’s selfish act ripped Christian away from this world,” wrote Jeffery on Christian’s GoFundMe page. “It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurting–We are utterly devastated. His murder leaves many unanswered questions and creates a void that can never be fixed or filled. Not even with time,” he added.

Friends of both Obumseli and Clenney told Miami’s Local 10 News, that the couple’s relationship had been volatile for a while. One mutual friend revealed to the outlet that Clenney had hit Obumseli on more than one occasion.

“We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” Ashley Vaughn said, adding:

“From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself.”

A neighbor, who claimed to have a clear view of the couple’s apartment, said that they witnessed Obumseli strike the young influencer a week before the stabbing.

“I could not tell if it was open-handed or closed-handed, but he was swinging at her,” the anonymous source alleged.

Police were reportedly called to the couple’s apartment over the past three months, responding to multiple disturbances.

“Even though we really lost Christian only, it feels like we lost Courtney at the same time. We didn’t think this is how far it would have gone,” Tahki Banks, another source close to the pair, said.

Obumseli was described as “extremely compassionate” and his family gushed about his “infectious smile that could light up any room.” The Obumseli family is raising funds to help with funeral costs and attorney fees. As of April 11, they are just shy of their $100,000 goal at nearly $71, 365.

“The family is devastated by the loss of life,” said Larry Handfield, an attorney representing the Obumseli family. “At this point, all they’re looking for is justice.”

Questions are still swirling over what caused the dispute to turn deadly. Clenney has over 2 million followers on Instagram and was previously featured in the music video for G-Eazy’s 2015 smash, “Me, Myself and I.” A day after the fatal incident, the social media star allegedly posted content to her OnlyFans page.

Police are still investigating this tragic incident.

