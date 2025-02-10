8 Celebrities Who Confessed Their Cosmetic Surgery Regrets — ‘I Would Never Do Anything Like That Again’

1 of 9 ❯ ❮

of 9

The desire to look “perfect” has had the general public and women specifically in a chokehold for quite some time. Many desire to fit the standards of beauty by striving to get the hourglass figure, with the voluptuous butt and bosom. Meanwhile, other women may yearn to have lighter-colored eyes. These looks can be achieved through surgery if not obtained naturally. But some women learned that surgery isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Last December, SZA revealed that she regrets getting a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) in 2022, sparking discussions about the emotional and physical consequences of cosmetic surgery. She’s not the first celebrity to express guilt over a procedure like a BBL. Nicki Minaj, Blac Chyna, Zonnique, K. Michelle, and others have come forward about the work they’ve had done and how complications or just newfound clarity forced them to appreciate their natural selves. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Some of these women have since reversed their procedures while others have learned to live with it. Let’s take a look at who. RELATED CONTENT: Is the Era Of Brazilian Butt Lifts Over? Surge In Reversals Signals Shift In Cosmetic Trends

1. SZA , 35 It’s no secret that SZA had insecurities about her natural derrière. On her 2017 hit album CTRL, she delves into this topic in her song “Garden (Say It Like Dat),” revealing a vulnerable side of herself. In the first verse, she candidly sang, “Lie to me and say my booty getting bigger even if it ain’t,” openly expressing her feelings. In the second verse, she exposed her insecurities and even subtly shaded another woman for having a more prominent figure: “I know you’d rather be laid up with a big booty / Prolly hella positive ’cause she got a big booty (wow).” She later added, “You know I’m sensitive ’bout having no booty, having nobody, only you buddy.” The TDE artist pursued a solution for her insecurity in 2022 by getting her butt enhanced. But she admitted to British Vogue that getting the BBL was a mistake. However, she also didn’t allow herself to stay in the realm of self-pity during her reflection. “I’m so mad I did that s–t,” she shared. SZA had the procedure after breaking her ankle causing her to not be as active as she was in the gym before. “I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid. But who gives a f–k? You got a BBL, you realise you didn’t need the s–t. It doesn’t matter. I’ll do a whole bunch more s–t just like it if I want to before I’m f—ing dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn’t super necessary – I have other s–t that I need to work on about myself… I need to get my f—ing mental health together… Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously, just, for me, I realise wherever you go, there you’ll be.” Despite now regretting it, she still embraces her new booty as it often makes an appearance on her Instagram and music videos. “But I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”

2. Dreamdoll, 32 Rapper and reality TV star Dreamdoll is currently in transition to reverse her BBL. She told Zeze Millz earlier this year that she initially got it done due to the strip club “environment” she was working in. But now the “You Know My Body” artist says she thinks BBLs are going out of style and natural bodies are coming back. “I did a butt reduction so it’s like lipo on your butt…But it’s a process, its levels,” she told Millz. “When you gain naturally weight and a lot of time with surgery you actually get bigger.” She explained the struggles of having a BBL by revealing that “nothing fits” after you get your body done. “Like all of my stuff has to be custom-tailored. Any jeans got to be taken in. It’s a lot of maintenance. I’m tired,” shared the New York native later adding, “If I would’ve knew what I know now, I would have never done it.” Dreamdoll also said she wants her bosom to be smaller as well. “I wish I could have my A cups back.” When Millz asked why she said, “Because I miss little boobs. It be hurting your back and stuff.”

3. Zonnique, 28 Zonnique Pullins, daughter of Xsacpe singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris and stepdaughter of rapper T.I., got an eye-color-changing procedure done in Africa after seeing her mom’s results from the same operation in 2014. Both women went overseas with brown eyes. Tiny came back icy blue eyes and Zonniqye with green. While Tiny has kept hers over the last 10 years, Zonnique slowly backpedaled on the procedure somewhere around 2018. Fans began to notice after the OMG Girlz star suddenly had one blue eye and one brown eye. One follower on Instagram told Zonnique she was thinking of going to Kenya to get her eyes done and wanted to know if she thought it was “worth it.” She said, “I’ve never liked to recommend anyone to do it. I can say that the experience wasn’t the best in the long term but everyone is different. My mom’s are fine.” On her family’s reality TV show, T.I. & Tiny: The Friends & Family Hustle, Zonnique spoke about the troubles she’s endured with the pressure she felt in her eyes. Speaking to her grandmother she said, “My eye started bothering me, the doctor told me that ‘you could possibly go blind,” prompting her decision to remove her eye implants.

4. Ayesha Curry, 35 Entrepreneur, chef, author. Ayesha Curry is not only the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry—she’s also a mother of four. But as many women have expressed, motherhood comes with its struggles, and for some that includes postpartum depression. After having her second daughter Ryan in 2015, Curry opened up about her battle with the condition and shared that she had a breast augmentation to remedy the issue. But she regretted getting it done afterward. Speaking to Working Mothers magazine in 2019, she said the postpartum “came in the form of me being depressed about my body. So I made a rash decision.” “The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet,” she said. “They’re worse now than they were before. I would never do anything like that again, but I’m an advocate of if something makes you happy, who cares about the judgment?”

5. Cardi B., 32 Cardi B has always kept it real with her fans about the cosmetic procedures she’s had done. It’s well known that she had rhinoplasty, liposuction, and breast implants. But that’s not all. The “I Like It” rapper has also gotten her butt enhanced—a procedure she later condemned. In 2018, she got candid with GQ about her backside, sharing that she had butt injections done for $800 in a basement in Queens, N.Y. The woman administering the injections was later arrested after another client tragically died on the table. But fast forward four years and two kids later, Cardi B told fans on Instagram Live about her decision to remove her butt shots. According to People, in 2022, she said, “In August I got surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s a– shots. It was a really crazy process.” “All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ so you result to a– shots, DON’T!” She also gave her followers tips on getting a Brazilian Butt Lift. “When it comes to BBLs, if y’all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right,” she added. “If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it.” RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Reveals New Butt Crack Piercing To Her Fans’ Dismay — ‘That Is Not A Thing’

6. Nicki Minaj, 42 Nicki Minaj has spent time reminiscing on her old self before the surgeries. In 2023, she did a podcast with The Run-Through with Vogue where she reflected on lacking self-love. “I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to — more than likely, not definitely, more than likely — look back one day and say, ‘I was fine just the way I was,” she explained to the podcast hosts. “And that’s what happened to me,” she said. “I could not believe even some of the photos that I didn’t love.” She said she used to avoid looking at old photos of herself. “I didn’t like being skinny, having a flat butt, you know. Having boobs that didn’t sit high enough. It was a lot of things.” The mother-of-one has since had a change of heart. “The reason why I wasn’t able to look back at my old photos was I didn’t like the way I looked, right, physically,” Minaj added. “And now I love the way that person looks physically.” Minaj, being around her mentor Lil Wayne in the early years of her career, was often surrounded by women with big butts. In a 2022 interview with Joe Budden, she said, “I kept being around Wayne and them. And at that time, Wayne was always talking about big booties, Wayne would have like a new chick in the studio every session. So it was always a new big booty there.” Being one of the very few—if not the only woman in the studio with a bunch of men, Minaj said women’s bodies were a focal point of conversation among the men. She said, “All I would hear them talking about is big butts. I didn’t feel complete or good as those girls because I’m like ‘Oh my God, this is what you’re supposed to look like in the rap culture and I don’t look like that.’”

7. Latto, 26 Latto may not fully regret getting a Brazilian Butt Lift at age 21. But the now 26-year-old rapper warns fans to make sure their confidence is intact before deciding to get surgery. She spoke with her little sister, London, about the subject in 2023 on her show 777 Radio. In the conversation, Latto made it clear that she is an “advocate” for women whether they want to do surgery or stay natural. But she advised fans to, “Love y’all self how you is first. If you want to tweaky tweak, go for it but make sure it’s for you. That’s the most [important] thing I be trying to remind you of. Don’t be so gullible for the social media traps or whatever because you’re never going to be good enough for the outsider’s eye.” “When I didn’t have my surgery they was like ‘Oh she so bad bodied and she shaped like her white side,’” the Atlanta native said speaking to her own experience with being body shamed. “And then when I got the surgery it’s, ‘Oh, she’s botched. Oh, it’s too heavy, it ages her.’ You’re never going to win, so just find peace within yourself. Whatever you want to do, do that.” She explained that surgery is not a “permanent fix” and often when people get it done they’re “going to find a flaw and another flaw and another flaw and another flaw.” The “Big Mama” rapper said she and other celebrities still don’t feel picture-perfect after they’ve altered their bodies. “Baby, we still editing pictures.” We still having debacles in the mirror.”

8. Blac Chyna, 36 After delving into her spiritual journey in 2022, Blac Chyna transformed not only her lifestyle but also her appearance. The former stripper opened up about reversing the cosmetic work she had done over the years. In March of 2023, she decided to dissolve the fillers in her cheeks and jawline because they became more noticeable after she lost weight. Explaining the decision, she told ABC in 2023, “As I started to slim down, my features started to really come out. Like, my cheekbones and everything. So with all the filler, that started to really protrude out now that my face has become slimmer. Even my body. I just wasn’t happy with the way I looked.” “I’ve had a lot of procedures done,” she told to Access Hollywood in 2023. “This is my 5th boob job, I’ve had liposuction three times, I’ve had fillers, I’ve had butt augmentation.” Chyna, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, didn’t stop there. She also removed her breast implants. While speaking about the next steps she discussed her plans to also explant her derrière. The D.C. native warned fans about the complications of getting butt shots after sharing that she underwent the procedure at age 19. “My rear end would get super inflamed and it would get really really hard and really hot. It was very scary,” she told the outlet. Her plastic surgeon Dr. David Matlock spent eight hours removing the silicone. He said, “The physical dangers of getting illegal fillers are many. You can have infections, abscesses, sepsis — sepsis patients can die from that.” RELATED CONTENT: Vanessa Williams Refuses To Use Fillers Or Botox At 61: ‘I Want To Look Like Myself’