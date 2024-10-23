We Stay Winning! Rudy Giuliani Ordered To Give $148M, All Luxury Assets To The 2 Black Female Election Workers He Defamed

Ultimately, the ladies won their $140 million lawsuit and plan to secure their bag by any means necessary. According to new NPR reporting, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman has ordered Giuliani to turn over his personal property to Freeman and Moss to begin the restitution process. It was noted that he has seven days to complete the transfer of ownership to his New York City apartment, a vintage Mercedes-Benz that was once owned by famed actress Lauren Bacall, a diamond ring, signed New York Yankees memorabilia, and 26 luxury watches including Rolex, five Shinolas, two Bulovas and one made by Tiffany & Co.

One of the watches ordered to be surrendered was a family heirloom given to Giuliani by his grandfather. He asked Judge Liman if he could keep it and that request was stoutly rejected.

“The Court also does not doubt that certain of the items may have sentimental value to Defendant,” the judge added. “But that does not entitle Defendant to continued enjoyment of the assets to the detriment of the Plaintiffs to whom he owes approximately $150 million. It is, after all, the underlying policy of these New York statutes that ‘no man should be permitted to live at the same time in luxury and in debt.’”

Somebody sound an air horn. That was fire and it had to hurt whatever soul Rudy has left.

