Rudy Giuliani Ordered To Give Assets To Defamed Poll Workers
We Stay Winning! Rudy Giuliani Ordered To Give $148M, All Luxury Assets To The 2 Black Female Election Workers He Defamed
We like to think that Rudy Giuliani made the same face in the above photo when he heard the judge order him to turn over his home and several of his most prized possessions to the two Black women that he defamed on behalf of his former egregiously aggrieved election-losing employer.
Back in July 2023, BOSSIP reported that Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani openly and readily admitted that he told blatant lies about Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, two Georgia poll workers who Giuliani accused of infusing fake ballots into the state’s count so that Joe Biden could win the 2020 election. As a result, Freeman and Moss were threatened with violence and harassed by MAGA bootlickers who would do anything to please their führer, Trump.
Ultimately, the ladies won their $140 million lawsuit and plan to secure their bag by any means necessary. According to new NPR reporting, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman has ordered Giuliani to turn over his personal property to Freeman and Moss to begin the restitution process. It was noted that he has seven days to complete the transfer of ownership to his New York City apartment, a vintage Mercedes-Benz that was once owned by famed actress Lauren Bacall, a diamond ring, signed New York Yankees memorabilia, and 26 luxury watches including Rolex, five Shinolas, two Bulovas and one made by Tiffany & Co.
One of the watches ordered to be surrendered was a family heirloom given to Giuliani by his grandfather. He asked Judge Liman if he could keep it and that request was stoutly rejected.
“The Court also does not doubt that certain of the items may have sentimental value to Defendant,” the judge added. “But that does not entitle Defendant to continued enjoyment of the assets to the detriment of the Plaintiffs to whom he owes approximately $150 million. It is, after all, the underlying policy of these New York statutes that ‘no man should be permitted to live at the same time in luxury and in debt.’”
Somebody sound an air horn. That was fire and it had to hurt whatever soul Rudy has left.
RELATED CONTENT: Celebrities Who Are Voting In Their First Presidential Election (And Some Voting For The First Time Ever)
-
Beauty Of 5: Meet Wakati, The Newest Line Catered Specifically To Women With 4C Hair
-
She Tried It: Inahsi Naturals Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In Conditioner & Detangler
-
She Tried It: Ivy Park Drip 2 and 2.2 Black Pack
-
‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset
-
Not Just An Influencer—An Influence: How 'Just Add Hot Sauce' Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community
-
'This Is Really Home For Me' — Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back & Entrepreneurship
-
'My Experience Shaped Everything'—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry
-
Angel Reese 1 Is Here: Inside The WNBA Star’s Debut Sneaker With Reebok