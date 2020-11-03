Whether you sent in a mail-in ballot, voted early or waited in line today, this is it. This is the last chance we will all have to make our votes count and our voices heard in this presidential election. This particular election is especially important when you think of everything that’s at stake, and that’s why some people, those who never thought it essential in the past, and those who are just obtaining the ability to vote, are going all out. There are a number of people who are voting for president for the first time, and they’re not just the late teens and young twentysomethings. Hit the flip to see which celebrities are a part of that group.

Skai Jackson

Actress and current Dancing With the Stars contestant Skai Jackson just turned 18 this year, but she hasn’t wasted any time in encouraging other people to get out and vote.

“Today is THE day!” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Please get out and vote if you haven’t already! It’s super important for all of us to use our right to vote!”

She also talked about her experience voting for the first time in an interview with HypeBae.com.

“As a first time voter I have learned that you really have to do your research about who you are voting for,” she said. “I want someone who wants the best for America, and who is actually educated on the matters – unlike our current president. I really love to watch the debates to really understand what our future president would do for the world and our country.”