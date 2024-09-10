Politics

Black Panther Leader Elaine Brown Endorses Kamala Harris

Black Panther Leader Elaine Brown Endorses Kamala Harris, Predicts A Surge in Black Women’s Political Power [Exclusive]

Published on September 10, 2024

Elaine Brown, former Chairwoman of the Black Panther Party, speaks on a panel during Invest Fest 2024 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.  Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Elaine Brown, the only woman to lead the Black Panther Party, has publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming election, expressing her belief in the transformative power of Black women in American politics. In an interview with MadameNoire during the Official Welcome to Atlanta Invest Fest & Black Lives Matter Meet & Greet, Brown stated, “I’m certainly going to support Kamala Harris because the index of Black women is getting ready to rise about a thousand percent. Suddenly, we will not be invisible anymore.”

Brown’s legacy as a revolutionary leader is profound. After assuming leadership of the Black Panther Party in 1974, she became the first woman to hold that position and spearheaded initiatives to expand community programs and enhance the political influence of Black communities. Her enduring commitment to social justice has cemented her as a pivotal figure in the ongoing fight for equality.

TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-POLITICS-DEMOCRATIC-CONVENTION

Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves as she leaves the stage on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 22, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the party’s nomination for president today at the DNC which ran from August 19-22 in Chicago. Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

The impact of Black women in politics has been significant and growing, particularly in recent elections. Data from the 2020 election cycle indicated that Black women had the highest voter turnout rate among all racial and gender groups. According to the  Center for American Women and Politics, 90% of Black women voted for Joe Biden, playing a decisive role in the election outcome.

Brown’s statement about Black women’s rising influence underscores the importance of their participation in shaping the political landscape. In fact, Black women’s voter turnout surged to 64%, outpacing other demographic groups. Brown’s statement about Black women’s rising influence underscores the importance of their participation in shaping the political landscape.

Huey Newton, Black Panther Party

Black Panther Party co-founder Huey Newton speaking to a crowd of circa 500 Black Panthers at San Francisco International Airport, California, July 5th 1977. He is with his wife Gwen (left) and Black Panther chairwoman Elaine Brown. Source: Bettmann / Getty

With the upcoming election, Brown’s endorsement of Kamala Harris is a vote of confidence in Harris’s leadership and a call to action for Black women across the country to recognize and wield their political power. “We will not be invisible anymore,” Brown declared, emphasizing the critical role Black women will play in the future of American politics.

Elaine Brown’s endorsement of Kamala Harris is a powerful reminder of the influence and importance of Black women in shaping the nation’s political future. As Brown continues to advocate for racial and social justice, her support for Harris highlights the potential for significant progress when Black women’s voices are not only heard but amplified.

2024 presidential election Black Panther Party Democratic presidential candidate elaine brown Kamala Harris

