Kamala Harris Tells Donald Trump World Leaders Think He’s A ‘Disgrace’ At Presidential Debate: ‘They Can Manipulate You’

Vice President Kamala Harris at the presidential debate on Tuesday night continued her streak of mocking Donald Trump’s biggest failures in part by expertly using the Republican nominee’s own words against him to remind of how the global community views him and his presidency.

From the economy to abortion to immigration to election denial and much more, Harris was ready with the facts to counter Trump’s lies that even the moderators had to repeatedly correct.

That was particularly true when the debate turned to global affairs, and Harris stated matter-of-factly that Trump was viewed as a joke on the world stage. In doing so, Harris essentially told Trump to his face that he was “a disgrace.”

Speaking about Trump’s well-known friendships with dictators like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Harris said the quiet part out loud.

“It is absolutely well-known that these dictators and autocrats are rooting for you to be president again, because they are so clear, they can manipulate you,” Harris said before adding, “that is why so many military leaders, who you have worked with, have told me you are a disgrace.”

The debate unfolded as the Harris-Walz campaign boasted its disproportionate support from the American military community, including a statement released Tuesday from ten retired senior military members endorsing the vice president’s run for the White House.

Their message of support for Harris from the National Security Leaders for America was based on one central premise made clear in the statement: “Donald Trump is a danger to our national security and our democracy.

That statement came on the same day that a new Harris-Walz campaign ad was released featuring former Trump officials Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, National Security Advisor John Bolton and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Mille all warning about the dangers of Trump becoming president again.

In addition to the military community, the Harris-Walz campaign has made it a priority to have voter outreach to younger demographics. As such, the debate was scheduled to take place amid 1,300 watch parties nationwide as organized for Harris campaign volunteers and supporters, including on some college campuses and with digital creators in battleground states in event that will double a voter outreach efforts.

“With less than 60 days until Election Day, Team Harris-Walz is turning energy into action,” Harris-Walz 2024 Spokesperson Seth Schuster said in a statement shared Tuesday with NewsOne. “This debate is yet another moment our campaign is using to engage voters and volunteers for the fight ahead. This will be an incredibly close race. That’s why we are relentlessly mobilizing volunteers across the battlegrounds to activate their friends, families, and neighbors around the clear choice between Vice President Harris’ vision for the future and Donald Trump’s plans to drag us back.”

Both candidates come into Tuesday night’s debate in a dead heat, according to the latest national polls.

A Pew Research Center poll conducted from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2 found that Harris and Trump each garnered 49% of the support among more than 9,700 voters who were surveyed.

In the latest Harvard-Harris poll, the candidates were deadlocked at 50% each, according to the results of an online survey of more than 2,300 voters conducted over the course of two days last week. Those numbers fell by one percentage point for each candidate when factoring in third-party candidates, still leaving Harris and Trump tied.

Both of those polls were released Monday, along with other state-specific polling results that underscore the importance of swing states and battleground states like Florida, Georgia and Pennsylvania in the upcoming election in November.

