Authorities hit St. Louis, Missouri resident Francesca Jones with 12 charges on June 22 after she allegedly shot two people in her sister’s stolen car.

St. Louis officials charged the 32-year-old with three counts each of endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree assault and armed criminal action — making 12 charges total. The police apprehended the accused shooter on June 18.

The reckless woman allegedly had three children with her when she chased down people in her sister’s stolen car. The incident went down in Jennings, about 10 miles from downtown St. Louis, according to a local news source.

The sister’s 2020 Dodge Challenger was reportedly stolen earlier in the day on June 18.

A press release issued by the St. Louis County Police Department claimed Jones started a car chase and trailed behind the stolen Challenger on West Florissant Avenue. Those in the latter automotive crashed into a truck around the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Fairhaven Drive before their automobile caught fire. Gunfire was exchanged between the vehicles — and Jones shot both people in the Challenger.

It’s currently unclear what relationship Jones had to the children in her car or whether the people who stole the Challenger knew her sister personally. Details on the well-being of the two people Jones shot also haven’t been released.

The St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Department is currently in charge of the case’s ongoing investigation, detailed KMOV. The latter outlet noted that the truck driver hit by the Challenger reportedly suffered “serious physical injury.”

The rogue sister vigilante told authorities she attempted to ram into the Challenger so those in the stolen vehicle would be forced to stop.

Jones’ cash-only bail is set at $750,000 with no 10% bond.

