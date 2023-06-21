MadameNoire Featured Video

Apple Watts has resiliently worked toward recovery after the traumatic and nearly fatal car crash she survived in March 2022.

The former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star posted a video update regarding her mobility June 17. The singer slowly but surely walked herself from the passenger seat of a car toward a wheelchair several feet away. Although Watts held onto the car door for support at times, she also stood on her own for a few moments before the video cut out.

She aptly set the video to by Nipsey Hussle’s song “Dedication” featuring Kendrick Lamar. In her caption, Watts said, “Today was busy.”

The former Love & Hip Hop [L&HH] star updates her followers frequently about her mental, emotional, physical and financial well-being.

In a post shared June 16, the reality TV alum said she missed the most mundane things since her car accident limited how and when she navigates the world.

“I go out one probably like four times in one year,” she revealed. “Ppl go to work n get tired of that. Just the purpose of getting outside, little stuff don’t take for granted… u will miss everything that may irritate u when u can’t do it anymore…”

“I just lay in the bed all day, talk to no1, really. Just me going on 2nd year. I’m not missing shit but just being out…” she added.

In posts shared earlier this month, Watts passionately vented about all the family, friends and celebrities who abandoned her after her car crash. The former VH1 reality star accused her sister of stealing all the money fans raised for her recovery. Watts said that while she may no longer offer anything to the entertainment industry, she looks forward to working with non-celebrities once she’d healed. As she sees it, there’s less fake love outside Hollywood’s disingenuous scope.

“I’m no use to anyone no more — [L&HH], Mona Scott, etc… But when I do get better, I’m getting a regular job at McDonald’s cuz [there’s] too many fake ass stars [who] act like ur friend smile n ur face,” she posted June 7. “I’m not mad — [just] hurt a little [at] all this happening. Everyone turned they back on me, but God showing the truth.”

“Let everyone know I’m not mad, [I’m] just calling it out, period… I’m opening my 3rd eye. True lesson… fake everywhere,” she added in the caption of a post shared June 1.

Relearning how to walk isn’t the only long-term struggle Watts was left with after her horrific car crash and the latter’s injuries.

The accident happened as she traveled from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on I-15. While in a black Mercedes, the former exotic dancer brutally collided with a Ford F250 pickup truck. Previous reports stated that Watts’ vehicle burst into flames and flipped several times. Also that her body was ejected from a window.

She initially received medical attention at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Watts was in a coma for some time. Her injuries included a broken spine, a partially broken neck, a shattered arm and a fractured skull. The reality TV star had to relearn how to eat and breathe independently without the support of oxygen via a tracheostomy tube.

The last update MADAMENOIRE reported on Watts’ recovery was in June 2022. Read that below.

RELATED CONTENT:” ‘She’s Coming Back Everyday’: Apple Watts’ Sister Gives Update On Her Recovery”