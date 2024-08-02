Sonya Massey’s Mother Called 911 Day Before Shooting To Report Daughter Having A Mental Health Crisis

New details are coming to light about the death of Sonya Massey. According to CNN, Massey’s mother, Donna Massey, called 911 the day before her tragic July 6 shooting death at the hands of former deputy Sean Grayson. She called to inform the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office that her daughter was having a mental breakdown.

“I don’t want you guys to hurt her. Please,” Donna could be heard saying on a newly released emergency response call obtained by the outlet. On July 5, around 9 a.m., the concerned mother informed the officers that although Massey was experiencing a mental breakdown, she posed no threat to herself or others. She described Massey’s behavior as erratic.

“When she gets upset, then she thinks everybody’s after her – like paranoid schizophrenic.”

Donna asked the deputy’s office not to send a combative officer.

Notably, Massey’s mother specifically requested that the dispatcher avoid sending any combative or prejudiced police officers. She added, “I’m scared of the police.” It’s unclear if Grayson and the second officer working with him on the day of the incident were aware of Massey’s mental health problems prior to the shooting.

As previously reported, Grayson and one other Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at Massey’s Springfield, Illinois, home on July 6 after she called to report a possible prowler at her home. Ben Crump, representing the family of the mother of two in their quest for justice, stated that the police bodycam footage clearly showed Massey was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Minutes before the shooting, the footage revealed Massey appearing confused and struggling to understand the officers’ questions about her complaint. She repeatedly asked for help, mentioned God, and when asked if she was okay, she responded, “Yes, I took my medicine,” as shown in the footage. Additionally, a black SUV with broken windows was found outside Massey’s home, but she was unsure whose vehicle it was, according to the report.

Ben Crump reacts to the 911 call.

Grayson was dismissed from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office shortly after being charged for shooting Massey. On July 23, bodycam footage showed Grayson and another deputy interacting with Massey, who was trying to turn off a boiling pot of water. Grayson warned her to step away, but Massey responded, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” The situation escalated, with Grayson threatening to shoot if she didn’t comply. Despite apologizing multiple times, Grayson fired three shots, killing Massey instantly. The former deputy has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct.

In a post published to X Aug. 2, Crump said that the 911 audio captured “heartbreaking pleas” from Massey’s mother. “She desperately sought help for her daughter while expressing deep fears about potential for violence at the hands of police.”

He added, “Despite these warnings, Sonya was met with deadly force in her own home. She needed compassion and support but was met with a gunshot to the face by a deputy whose actions have now led to charges of first-degree murder. The failure to provide the appropriate response to a mental health crisis has resulted in an irreversible loss for the Massey family and underscores a systemic issue that must be addressed. This case is a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive police reform and better training for handling mental health crises. No family should ever have to endure such a preventable tragedy.”

In the weeks leading up to her shooting, Sonya Massey contacted mental health crisis services multiple times.

According to CNN, around 10 a.m., on July 5, Massey informed responding officers that she did not wish to speak with medical professionals or seek treatment, according to the dispatch report. The EMTs and behavioral health workers at the scene cleared her.

Later that day, just before 1 p.m., a distress call was made reporting that someone had broken her window. The call was traced back to Massey. During a follow-up call, she told the dispatcher that her neighbor had thrown a brick at her. The dispatch record noted that Massey had interacted with mobile crisis services three times in the past two weeks.

At St. John’s Hospital, where Massey went for treatment, a sheriff’s deputy reported that Massey admitted to breaking her own window and appeared to be experiencing severe mental health issues, as indicated by the police code 10-96 for mental health problems.

In late July, Donna and Massey’s son, Malachi Hill, sat down with CBS Evenings for an emotional interview in which they revealed personal details about Massey’s life. Before the shooting, the 36-year-old matriarch was unemployed and suffering from Lupus and kidney disease.

Donna shared that a few days before her tragic passing, Massey began suffering mental health issues due to her diagnosis. “She kept saying, ‘I’m gonna die.’ She started getting paranoid.” Malachi emphasized that despite her serious prognosis, his mother remained a vibrant “ball of energy.”

