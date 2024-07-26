Sonya Massey Deserved Better: The Real Woman Behind The Tragic Headlines

After the harrowing bodycam footage of Sonya Massey’s fatal police shooting went viral on July 22, widespread calls for justice rang out far and wide across the internet.

The footage, which showed white former Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson fatally shooting Massey, prompted public outcry demanding accountability for his actions. Supporters and loved ones have highlighted that Grayson’s actions took away the life of an innocent victim, who was also a mother, a daughter, and a valued member of the community.

Who was Sonya Massey?

According to the Associated Press, Massey had two children, a 17-year-old son named Malachi Hill Massey and a 15-year-old daughter, Jeannette “Summer” Massey. She was from a large family with many cousins who likened her to a sister.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“She was loving, caring. Her cousins — she loved her cousins,” Malachi told the outlet. “She was just a ball of energy. We’d go anywhere; if she wanted to talk to someone, she’d go talk to them. She was just a loving person. She always helped people, too.”

At the time of her tragic passing, Massey was unemployed. She was also suffering from Lupus, a disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs (autoimmune disease), according to a July 24 CBS Evenings interview with Massey’s son and mother, Donna.

Lupus-induced inflammation can impact various body parts, including the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs. Massey suffered from a severe form of kidney disease, which is a known complication of lupus. Donna shared that a few days before the shooting, Massey began suffering mental health issues due to her diagnosis.

“She kept saying, ‘I’m gonna die.’ She started getting paranoid.”

Malachi emphasized that despite her serious prognosis, his mother remained a vibrant “ball of energy.” Donna shared similar sentiments, highlighting how the 36-year-old mother of two always prioritized helping others over taking care of herself.

“She really was a homebody and a good mom,” Donna said. “This can’t be real. I don’t know how this could be real,” the grieving mother added, bursting into tears.

According to reports, Massey’s family confirmed that she had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. However, her daughter has said she was managing her mental illness with medication.

What happened to Sonya Massey?

Massey called 911 on July 6 to report a possible prowler at her Springfield, Illinois, home shortly after midnight. Sean Grayson — who has since been charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting Massey — and one other officer from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Office reported to the scene. The alarming bodycam footage captured the officers interacting with Massey, who was trying to turn off a boiling pot of water on the stove. Grayson, 30, cautioned her to step away from the stove, however Massey responded, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Fearing that she might throw the hot, steaming water at him, Grayson then threatened her and drew his gun, shouting, “You better f—g not, or I swear to God I’ll f—g shoot you in the f—g face.” As Massey ducked and repeatedly apologized, Grayson approached and fired three shots, killing her.

According to reports, Grayson’s body camera was not activated until after the shooting, but the other officer’s body camera captured the disturbing incident. He was caught on camera calling the loving mother a “crazy b—h” later on in the startling footage.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Massey’s family in their fight for justice, said Sonya’s “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus” comment may have been spawned by her mental health struggles at the time, “but it also speaks to her strong religious faith,” AP noted.

Police shootings against Black women have increased.

Following the release of the shocking footage on July 22, social media users rallied around X, demanding justice for the Illinois matriarch. Many called for an end to violence against Black women in their homes, drawing parallels to previous victims such as Breonna Taylor and Atatiana Jefferson who faced similar injustices at the hands of law enforcement over the past decade.

https://Twitter.com/rarelybred/status/1815824505740382447

Black women have been disproportionately affected by police violence, and that disparity has become more apparent over the last year. According to a Washington Post database tracking police shootings, eight of the 1,161 individuals fatally shot by police in 2023 were Black women. The database also reveals that there have been six fatal police shootings of Black women in 2024 so far. Since 2015, nearly 250 women have been killed by police officers, with approximately 48 of them—about one-fifth—being Black women, according to the Washington Post.

Grayson has been terminated and is facing several charges over the death of Sonya Massey.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Beth Rodgers stated that the distance between Grayson and Massey eliminated any reasonable perception of threat. She was positioned behind her kitchen counter, well out of his immediate reach. Rodgers noted that Grayson had numerous alternatives available to him other than using his weapon if he felt threatened.

“At no point did this defendant show anything but callousness toward human life,” said Rodgers during a recent court hearing. She added that the white deputy “clearly dismissed his training as a law enforcement officer.”

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed Grayson’s termination from the department in a Facebook post published July 17.

“It is clear that the deputy did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards. Therefore, Sean Grayson’s employment with the Sheriff’s Office has been terminated,” the post read. “Deputy Grayson does not reflect the values and training of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office or law enforcement as a whole.”

A grand jury has indicted Grayson on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct. If convicted, he faces a range of potential sentences: 45 years to life for murder, six to 30 years for battery, and two to five years for misconduct. Grayson is currently being held without bond at the Menard County Jail. He has pleaded not guilty.

Rest in peace, Sonya Massey.

RELATED CONTENT: Despite Black Joy, There Are 5 Basic Human Rights Black People Still Don’t Have