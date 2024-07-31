‘She Called For Help And We Failed’: Sheriff, Whose Deputy Killed Sonya Massey, Apologizes But Refuses To Resign

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell believes his department “failed” Sonya Massey, the 36-year-old Black woman who former deputy Sean Grayson fatally shot after she called 911 to report a possible prowler at her Springfield, Illinois, home on July 6.

At a press conference on July 29, Sheriff Campbell acknowledged Grayson’s heinous actions, noting how the 30-year-old officer and his entire department “failed” Massey. “(Sonya Massey) called for help and we failed. We did not do our jobs,” he told the crowd, according to CNN. “We failed Sonya. We failed Sonya’s family and friends. We failed the community.”

Grayson was terminated from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office shortly after he was charged for shooting Massey. As previously reported, alarming bodycam footage released on July 23 captured Grayson and one other deputy officer interacting with Massey, who was trying to turn off a boiling pot of water on the stove.

Grayson, 30, cautioned her to step away from the stove, however, Massey responded, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” The incident escalated quickly with Grayson threatening to shoot Massey if she failed to step away from her boiling water. After apologizing and shouting “I’m sorry” multiple times, Grayson fired three shots, killing the mother of two instantly.

A grand jury has since indicted the former deputy on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct. According to USA Today, Grayson won’t be defended by the local police union regarding the charges. If convicted, he faces a range of potential sentences: 45 years to life for murder, six to 30 years for battery, and two to five years for misconduct.

At Monday’s conference, Sheriff Jack Campbell sought the community’s forgiveness and committed to reforming policies, training practices, and standards within the sheriff’s office. “I stand here today before you, with arms wide open, and I ask for your forgiveness. I ask Ms. Massey and her family for forgiveness. I offer up no excuses. What I do is offer our attempt to do better. To be better,” he said.

On July 30 in Chicago, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Rev. Al Sharpton, and members of the National Action Network held a rally outside New Mountain Pilgrim Church to honor Massey, USA Today reported. During the event, Crump and Sharpton called for Sheriff Campbell to resign and advocated for a reform law in Massey’s name. While Campbell has sought forgiveness from the family, he has stated he will not step down. “When I heard and saw the video, I was as outraged as I was when I saw the video of George Floyd,” Sharpton said. “It is the negligence of this government’s response to all of these killings that created the climate that led to Sonya.”

