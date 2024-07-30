‘Keep Your Ring!’ Man Sentenced For Murder Of Woman Who Rejected Him After Meeting On A Dating App

On July 23, justice was served for Fabiola Thomas, the 39-year-old Black woman who tragically lost her life after meeting a man through a dating app.

On Tuesday, her murderer, 38-year-old Antonio Wilson, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by a Fulton County judge for her 2019 death, according to WSB-TV. Prosecutors believe that Wilson committed the heinous crime because Thomas rejected his engagement proposal shortly after they met on the dating app Plenty of Fish, Atlanta Black Star noted.

Before Thomas was found dead in her apartment on June 8, 2019, prosecutors discovered a text message she sent to Wilson asking him to “stop claiming” her. The message read in full, “I don’t give a [redacted] about a ring. Keep your ring, I’m not your woman, never was, stop claiming me because I never claimed u.” Another text sent by Thomas reportedly stated, “U crazy, I don’t want nothing from a man I barely communicate with, jewelry, money … don’t mean nothing to me if you don’t know who I am.”

Senior Assistant District Attorney Nalda Charles told WSB-TV that she “unfriended Antonio Wilson the day before she died.” Investigators from the Roswell Police Department found that Thomas and Wilson had only dated for a short period after meeting on Plenty of Fish.

In 2019, Thomas was discovered deceased in her bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, apartment. Prosecutors believe that Wilson broke into her home and strangled her. Her tragic death occurred just before her 40th birthday, as noted by her brother Myrto Charles. “My sister was attacked and murdered in her home,” Myrto said. “My sister enjoyed and loved life. She had dreams and goals she wanted to accomplish, yet that all died with her when she was gasping for her last breath.”

Wilson was apprehended on Oct. 25, 2019, the day following the ruling of Thomas’ death as a homicide.

How can you stay safe when dating online?

Online dating offers opportunities for meaningful connections but also carries significant risks and can be especially dangerous for black women. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in the United States alone, at least four Black women and girls were murdered per day in 2020.

Key concerns include fraud and scams, such as romance schemes where individuals are deceived into sending money or sharing personal information, and identity theft, according to Crime Stoppers.

Personal safety is another major risk, as meeting someone in person can be dangerous if the other party has malicious intentions and abuse or harassment can occur. Privacy concerns arise from the potential misuse of personal data and privacy violations. Additionally, deception is prevalent, with people sometimes lying about their age, appearance, or intentions, and fake profiles are common. Emotional risks also exist, including manipulation and the potential for rejection or heartbreak. To stay safe, individuals should protect personal information, verify profiles, meet in public places, trust their instincts, use platform safety features, and avoid sharing too much too soon.

In the case of Thomas, investigators say she did everything in her power to protect her safety when she dated Wilson. “Ms. Thomas did everything that you would think you should do,” Assistant District Attorney Abigail Potter told WSB-TV. “She told her friends where she was going. She would only meet him in public places.”

Rest in peace, Fabiola Thomas.

