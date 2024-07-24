Van Jones Says He And 20,000 Black Men Are Ready To Get Active To ‘Protect’ Vice President Kamala Harris

Democratic pundit Van Jones said plainly on CNN that he and 20,000 other Black men were waiting to “protect” Vice President Kamala Harris.

The 55-year-old attorney and CNN political commentator stressed that he and other Black men were ready to get active if folks came for her following her recently launched presidential campaign.

In the 42-second sound bite Van posted to the X app on July 23, he explained that while Black men may have stayed on the sidelines for Hillary Clinton when she ran for president in 2016– that wouldn’t be the case for Kamala’s bid for the top spot in the nation.

“If you start insulting Black women, you’re going to see something you haven’t seen before. Black men are not going to put up with that,” Van paused for emphasis and continued on explaining how it was going to be for Kamala. “I was on a call with 20,000 Black men. The word ‘protect’ came up about 1,000 times.”

“Protect this sister. Protect this sister.”

“We’re going to protect her. You’re about to see something you haven’t seen before.”

Immediate Reactions and Counterpoints

Racist attacks against Kamala surfaced quickly following President Joe Biden’s resignation and his endorsement of the vice president. GOP leaders, including Rep. Tim Burchett and Rep. Glenn Grothman, warned against reducing Harris to a “DEI hire.” Grothman suggested that Democrats might feel compelled to support Kamala due to her ethnic background.

Van also sang Kamala’s praises after volunteers and massive donations within 24-48 hours of her campaign announcement swarmed in. He described the unfolding events as “the birth of a cultural phenomenon” necessary to counter another cultural phenomenon, Donald Trump. He remarked, “Now you’ve got two superpowers colliding, but this one just came out of nowhere.”

Van isn’t the only high-profile person sticking beside Kamala. Tina Knowles also showed her support for the second in command as well.