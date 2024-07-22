Democrats Donate Over $40M After Vice President Kamala Harris Launches Presidential Campaign

Shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris announced her candidacy for the 2024 presidential race following President Joe Biden’s dropout, Democrats swiftly threw their support behind her.

In an unprecedented show of enthusiasm, ActBlue, the primary platform for processing Democratic donations, recorded an astounding $46.7 million in contributions. The surge reflects a genuine desire among supporters to see Vice President Harris, the first Black and South Asian woman to hold the office, secure the Democratic nomination.

According to the New York Times, the donation rate soared dramatically, jumping from under $200,000 per hour before Joe Biden withdrew from the race to an astonishing $11.5 million within a single hour later. Within the first five hours of Harris’ campaign launch, grassroots donors alone raised over $27.5 million on ActBlue, highlighting the widespread excitement and energy among her supporters.

By 9 p.m., total contributions through ActBlue had reached $46.7 million, marking the most successful fundraising day of the entire 2024 election cycle. According to the New York Times, ActBlue had experienced its third-highest day ever for online donations by 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Daily Kos, a progressive news site advocating for democracy, joined the ranks of supporters rallying behind Vice President Harris. The media outlet, which has raised over $180,000 for the Democrat as of July 22, called on its followers to unite in thwarting former President Donald Trump’s bid for victory in the race.

“There’s a criminal running for the White House, and the only way to stop him is at the ballot box. The dangers of a second term for Donald Trump are almost too numerous and too awful to recount,” the site wrote on its campaign page. “But as long as we have free and fair elections, keeping them at bay is within our power. That’s why Daily Kos has wholeheartedly endorsed Kamala Harris, both to safeguard our democracy and to build on the achievements of the last four years.”

Harris’ history-making campaign donation day surpasses support for the party following the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. According to the report, ActBlue received around $73.5 million in donations the day after the 87-year-old justice passed in 2020.

Why did President Joe Biden step down?

Following Biden’s lackluster debate performance in June, fundraising among major Democratic donors notably decelerated in subsequent weeks. Questions about the 81-year-old president’s cognitive state have arisen repeatedly during his campaign trail. Videos from various rallies depicted him stuttering, walking slowly and slurring his speech, culminating in scrutiny during his late June debate against Donald Trump. Despite these concerns, Biden had consistently asserted that he was mentally sharp.

Texas Democrat Marc Veasey was the first party member to call for Biden to drop out of the 2024 election, citing the politician’s “age and fitness” as a concern. The 33rd Congressional Leader was joined by three other Democrats, including Illinois Rep. Chuy Garcia. They recommended Harris take his place.

“We must face the reality that widespread public concerns about your age and fitness are jeopardizing what should be a winning campaign. These perceptions may not be fair, but they have hardened in the aftermath of last month’s debate and are now unlikely to change,” the letter read. “We believe the most responsible and patriotic thing you can do in this moment is to step aside as our nominee while continuing to lead our party from the White House.”

