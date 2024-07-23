Tina Knowles Endorses Vice President Kamala Harris For The Nation’s Top Job

Beyoncé’s mama, Tina Knowles, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the commander-in-chief’s seat in the 2024 presidential election.

On July 22, the matriarch, born Celestine Ann “Tina” Beyoncé Knowles, posted a cute, casual photo of her and the vice president standing side-by-side. Thanking current president Joe Biden for his service and backing Harris, Knowles appeared ready to hit the streets for the vice president.

“New, Youthful, Sharp, energy !!!! You asked for it, and our President Biden did what was best for the country! Putting personal Ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader, Thank you, President Biden, for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #kamala2024”

Knowles had time to call out the media for seemingly demonizing the president and making him appear as an invalid– while simultaneously ignoring every faux pas Trump has made– past and present. On Monday, she also addressed the issue.

Journalist Jemele Hill opined that she wasn’t suspicious of the call out on Biden’s behalf. She also recognized that Trump’s flaws and faux pas coverage were abysmal and that the convicted felon was given way more grace than Biden.

“I don’t have a problem raising legitimate questions about the president’s cognitive ability, but based on the media coverage, you’d never know that there were TWO candidates where that was a question. Trump is only three years younger than Biden. I’ve listened to his speeches. That man sounds insane. He’s constantly referring to beating Obama in an election (we know he didn’t), goes on wild tangents about Hannibal Lecter and building dome missile defense systems, and can’t complete a sentence to save his life. He’s out here surviving on diet cokes and fast food, weighing a good 250-ish easy. Dude damn near checked out of here because of Covid. I know a comorbidity when I see one. But the media grades Trump on a curve, so he’s allowed to be as goofy and as incompetent as he wants.”

Knowles’ love for Harris extends down to her eldest daughter– megastar Beyoncé.

On Monday, Beyoncé gave Harris the green light to use “Freedom” from her critically acclaimed 2016 album Lemonade for the anthem of her presidential campaign. The 59-year-old vice president strutted out to Freedom as she announced that she would run for the top job on the 2024 Democratic ticket.