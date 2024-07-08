MadameNoire Featured Video

During the 28th annual American Black Film Festival in Miami, MadameNoire sat down with the brilliant minds behind “Affion Crockett Presents Microphone Masters.” The atmosphere was electric as renowned comedian Affion Crockett, newcomer comedian Kanisha Buss, and director and producer Delmar Washington discussed their innovative comedy series.

Delmar Washington, the series’ director and producer, expressed his excitement about the project. “It was such a blessing to work with Kanisha Buss,” he said. God has allowed me to find my purpose. Within my purpose, everything that I do in terms of working with other talented creators, like Kanisha and Affion, I want to make sure that we’re putting things out in the world that’s going to inspire.”

Affion Crockett echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of giving deserving comedians a platform. “‘Microphone Masters‘ is necessary because I know a lot of comedians that don’t get the look and the shots. If I can do anything to help them, I’m all in. Kanisha, Ron G. and Brandon Lewis are all so deserving. They have been ripping the stages for years, and it’s necessary to give them that look if I have the platform to do it,” he stated.

The conversation quickly turned to Kanisha Buss, the star of one of the episodes. A comedian, writer, and actress, Buss brings a fresh, unapologetic voice to the comedy scene. Her open perspective on the world today, especially regarding women’s evolution, helps to bring honesty and realness to her comedy.

MadameNoire: Tell us about your experience. I overheard someone tell you, “No man bashing.” What was that all about?

Kanisha Buss: I just give an honest, open perspective of what’s going on in the world today and how women have evolved. They talk about women-bashing on a lot of the podcasts and how they want traditional women, but we’ve developed and turned into something else, and I just bring that to the stage. I address that with motherhood as well, like, you ain’t gotta have full custody of these kids; Let these kids see their dad. So, it’s not man-bashing. It’s just where I come from, and in 2024, as a single woman out here, marriage is not my main goal. I’m not focused on relationships. My comedy speaks to a lot of women. I love love, but people be on bullsh*t. So, I just encouraged us to be on bullsh*t back. That’s what that was about.

MadameNoire: When did you know you were funny?

Kanisha Buss: It’s been pretty much my whole life. In eighth grade, I was voted funniest person and I almost got kicked out of class for talking and making jokes. I had a lot of hardships. You know, they say comedians come from a dark place. So, I used my insecurities or things I was going through, and I flipped it into comedy. I use it as a protective shield when I get uncomfortable. It just so happens to translate well on stage. I’ve loved comedy my whole life.

MadameNoire: What can we expect from this comedy series, particularly your episode?

Kanisha Buss: You know what? It’s crazy, but it’s very liberating to say, “Heavy on the f*ck these kids.” Heavy on it! I’m 17 years a comedian at this point. I spent the majority of my comedy career talking about I was never having kids. I was “Plan-B Princess” and everything. And I got caught up. My Plan B failed, so now I have a five-year-old with the dude from the beach. I’m talking about a one-night stand, turning into a family, and I’m ten years older than him. My daughter stays at his house four nights a week. I don’t play that. You could still be a good mother and have shared custody. Let them babies go with their fathers. Encouraging the message of: ‘you don’t have to just be a mom, you can be a mom and everything else that you still want to be’.

MadameNoire: What do you hope audience members will take away?

Kanisha Buss: To not be afraid to be yourself. I’m very authentic on stage. I am who I am. And I just encourage people to live in your truth and tell your truth. And also, for me, spreading awareness. I spent a lot of time on motherhood, the mental state of women after motherhood, almost losing my life in childbirth and the neglect that Black women expire 248% higher rate in childbirth. So, to be able to tie the truth into changing the comedy to get people to listen is very important to me. I’m always giving messages and then a lot of laughter to help you swallow it.

I also want to say we need a lot of “Affion’s” who encourage you to be yourself. He didn’t try to change anything. And at first, I was kind of nervous. When we were driving in the van, he was like, “…this about you. Be yourself.” And you hear that a lot of times, but then they’re trying to correct who you are. So it took me a minute to get it. And once I got it, I was like, ‘Oh no, he really wants me to just be me, this is about me.’ So, if we had more Affion’s and Delmar’s that love the “creative” and don’t try to change it and let us lead our own stories, it’d be a way better work environment everywhere for everybody. So we do need them a lot.

MadameNoire: We love that. Where can we follow you and learn all the things, Kanisha Buss, watch the comedy special, and more?

Kanisha Buss: Kanisha Buss on everything. And right now, the link is in my [Instagram] bio. So, if you want to watch Microphone Masters just hit the link, it’ll take you straight there if you don’t have Comcast. I’m on all Def Digital as well so you can catch me over there. I’m getting ready to go on tour. I’ll be dropping the dates very soon at the end of July.

Microphone Masters is now streaming on Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity. Press play below to watch the official trailer.