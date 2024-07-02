MadameNoire Featured Video

Lovey-dovey lovebirds Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors looked more smitten than ever at Candis Grace’s star-studded Toast To Black Hollywood event celebrating 10 years of Black excellence in entertainment as the official kickoff of BET Awards weekend.

The heart-eyed pair turned heads a week after making headlines with their viral appearance at the second annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

Whether they’ll make it to the alter remains to be seen but there’s still some social media skepticism about the couple’s whirlwind swoonship.

Majors and Good headlined an impressive collection of notable entertainers in attendance, including Cory Hardrict, Tristan Mack Wilds, Affion Crockett, Gail Bean, Kamie Crawford, La Shaunte Wade (formerly known as Tae Heckard), Nina Parker, Bozoma Saint John, Guerdy Abraira, and more.

Flowing with the D’USSE cocktails and good vibes, the exclusive awards dinner and celebrity mixer treated guests to special performances by MAJOR, heartfelt tributes, immersive self-care experiences, dynamic networking opportunities, and stunning decor.

“I created this platform to be able to celebrate peer to peer how amazing we’re all doing on our journeys, the ups the downs, the uncertainties,” said Grace, Founder of Toast To Black Hollywood. “But with each others’ applaud, I believe we can continue to shift the culture.”

Over the past decade, she’s honored trailblazers including Lauren London, Mona Scott-Young, Nick Cannon, former Mayor of Compton Aja Brown, Kevin Frazier, Daymond John, Baron Davis, Keith Powers, Big Boy in the Morning, and more.

