MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Sheree Whitfield has weighed in on Kenya Moore being suspended from the Bravo reality show. According to a June 30 report from TMZ, the 54-year-old Cleveland native said that the show is going downhill after losing so many OG cast members.

The former RHOA star was stopped in Atlanta, Georgia, by TMZ. Whitfield spoke on the show losing her, Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss in the recent seasons.

Although Whitfield has been present on the show on and off for several years, she admitted that she was both disappointed and saddened by Moore being removed from RHOA.

Whitfield told TMZ, “I hate to see my girl Kenya go out like that. As an OG, it’s kind of hard to sit back and watch the show kind of slowly sink the way it is, so I’m not happy. I don’t like it.”

She continued to speak on the most recent drama itself. Whitfield said, “Kenya is a savage. I know she’s not going down easy or quick, so I’m just going to sit back and wait and see what happens.”

Despite all of the drama, Whitfield said that she might consider returning to the set of the show if the money offer was enticing enough. However, the drama, much like what’s going on with Moore now, was the reason that she exited in the first place and contributed to the lack of original cast members on RHOA.

As previously reported, Moore — who was a cast member on the show since way back in Season 5 —has been removed from the show in the middle of Season 16’s production. The 53-year-old television personality found herself involved in a controversy with new cast member Brittany Eady.

Moore was investigated by Bravo after she allegedly displayed explicit photos of Eady while at a public event. Although Moore has denied all accusations against her and denied ever being involved in “revenge porn,” she has split from RHOA.

It has not yet been confirmed if Moore’s removal is permanent or temporary over the course of the season.