Milwaukee Man Still Missing After Walking Out Of Group Home

Milwaukee Woman Pleads For Father’s Safe Return, Man Missing Since Mother’s Day

Published on July 10, 2024

Members of the Milwaukee community are growing concerned over a missing 59-year-old man who walked out of his group home on May 12. His family is asking for the public’s help in finding answers regarding the whereabouts of Carvell Jennings. 

According to CBS 58, Jennings was described as seemingly disoriented on Mother’s Day. A nearby Ring doorbell camera caught footage of Jennings getting onto a Milwaukee County bus at around 4:30 p.m. 

Jennings’ daughter, Ebony, said, “He was kind of confused. He always comes back home. He just goes to the store.” 

She grew concerned when he did not return home that night. Ebony continued, “He’s grown, and he wants to, you know, go off on his own, so a part of me wants to let him do his thing, but the other part of me knows I still have to protect him.”

Ebony and Jennings’ family are particularly concerned about him after he spent over a week in the hospital at the beginning of May after falling and getting a brain bleed from hitting his head. He was released from the hospital only two days before he disappeared. 

Ebony recalled the events of that day. “He had slept the majority of the day on Saturday, talked to him for a little bit while he was up, that’s how I knew he had wanted to go to the store on Saturday,” She said.

The family said that it was very unlike Jennings to walk away from his family and not return, so they have been searching extensively for him by posting fliers and walking the woods.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Ebony described her father as being underweight and suffering from seizures that he must take regular medication for. Milwaukee police have been periodically assisting with the search, but Ebony is dedicated to finding her father.

“He is my best friend. I’m an only child. I would do anything for my dad. I don’t care about any of his shortcomings, you know, that’s my guy,” said Ebony.

