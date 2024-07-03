Summer Walker showed up for her fans and the Atlanta community by hosting a massive giveaway of everything from furniture to baby products, essentials and everything in between for the free99!

In a clip shared via her Instagram account, the “Come Through” crooner is seen interacting with fans as they excitedly went shopping through the collection of appliances, clothes, shoes, miscellaneous home items and more.

“I got my bracelet, I got my shoes from you,” said one woman who was in attendance for the massive giveaway. “This is so dope, you are so dope for this. A lot of people don’t do this. Girl, this is dope. Love you, Summer!”

The event, which was held at Lens Held Media in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 15, allowed fans to not only interact with the R&B songstress but offered everyday items and resources completely free of charge. A U-Haul filled with the supplies was shown in the video shared by Walker on social media and included bed frames and mattresses as well as key baby products like toys, clothes and more.

“I’m glad I could help anyone who needed something,” Walker concluded at the end of the clip.

Fans and fellow celebrities flocked to the comments section to praise Walker for her recent massive giveaway for the Atlanta community. Fellow singer and acting doula during the birth of Walker’s twin boys, Erykah Badu, left a string of heart emojis under the post.

“Dope Human $hit,” wrote entertainment host Kenny Burns, while another fan commented, “Helping humanity! This is what we need to glorify.” Someone else said, “This is how God wants us to move! Wow! Good work!!!”

“We love you Summer Walker,” said another person.

As a mother of three, to a daughter named Bubbles, and twin sons, Walker has always been an advocate for fellow moms. In January, she partnered with American-based formula company, Bobbie, to give families in need $580 in the fight against unequal access to paid leave for parents.

“At two weeks, I was just beginning to physically, mentally, and emotionally heal from giving birth,” she wrote in an Instagram post to bring awareness to the issue at the time. “So to know that parents are going back to work in this fragile state is devastating.”

On Sunday, June 30, Summer Walker made headlines for her role in a tribute to fellow R&B collaborator Usher during the 2024 BET Awards.