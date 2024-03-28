MadameNoire Featured Video

Kehlani gave fans a taste of her new heat, “After Hours,” to get them hyped for the release date (yet to be announced). TikTokers have already sprinkled in their ideas for a dance challenge to accompany it after going out for the possible summer anthem.

The “Honey” songstress dropped a chef’s kiss video to her Instagram and TikTok to promote her upcoming single “After Hours” on Tuesday (March 26). The singer, wearing a sports bra, weighted vest and legs, filmed themselves in the gym vibing to their song with their workout buddies matching the same energy.

Kehalni served all the looks with their hair cascading down their shoulders and blowing in the wind as they mouthed the lyrics.

“We don’t gotta take it slow/I’m a hit the gas if you’re ready to go/ I wanna speed it, breathe into your clothes/ The way you touch my neck got me ready to fold.”

The lyrics to the snippet continued, “I wanna make magic/ I want you to feel me/ I want you to grab me/ I want you to steal me/ If you want it, you can have it/ I want you to free me/I’m not tryna lock you down.”

“After Hours OTW (on the way)! Countdown,” they posted in the caption.

“After Hours” seemed to sample Nina Sky’s 2004 track, ‘Move Ya Body.”

Commenters pleaded for the singer to forego the waiting period and drop “After Hours” yesterday.

“Send me this. [I don’t] wanna wait.”

“This song is fiyah. I already want a remix with Tyla on it.”

“I need it now, K?”

TikTokers have shown their excitement for the impending release of “After Hours,” with many of them trying to start a dance challenge with the snippet she gifted fans.

Here are some of the best dance takes on Kehlani’s “After Hours.”

It has been a hot minute since Kehlani dropped their own music. The “Ring” singer had a low-key 2023. Their latest project was the Blue Water Road (2022) album that saw features from Blxst, Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyes, Thundercat and Ambré. In 2022, Kehlani collaborated with NBA Young Boy on “My Go To.” The only “recent” project before “After Hours” was their collaboration with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ty Dolla $ign in “Mind Your Business,” which was a part of Diddy’s Love album.

According to Uproxx, the singer-songwriter hinted in a since-deleted Instagram post that they planned to release new music in 2024.

“Describing the year would take more words than I have,” Kehlani captioned the post. “Everything led to this. I accept all of God’s plans for me: twists, turns and gifts alike. ’24, my luckiest number. See you then.”