Raven Goodwin looked gorgeous this week in a celebratory Instagram post announcing her second child with her husband, Wiley Battle. On June 24, her birthday, the actress showed off her glowing features in a stunning maternity shoot.

The 32-year-old actress, best known for her roles in Being Mary Jane, Good Luck Charlie, and Glee, captioned the maternity shoot, “32! Thank you, God! I’m waiting for my gift to arrive! Baby #2, Happy Birthday to me!!!!!! Any day now.”

Goodwin and Wiley welcomed their first child back in April 2020. Riley Rosa Bell Battle was described as “so stunning” by Goodwin on the week of her birth.

Goodwin wrote, “I’ve been a mommy for a week. Wow. Her soul is so beautiful. She was born on a Wednesday– as was I. She has a head full of hair & she is so stunning. She loves music, the sound of her daddy’s voice, and her mama’s touch. My daughter, you lack nothing; you were born WHOLE; I will make sure you always feel liberated by liberating myself. I’ll always be here.”

Goodwin has always appreciated what goes into being a mother.

On Mother’s Day, Goodwin said, “Happy Mother’s Day to every mum in the world! Especially the moms in my life, you all make me a better woman daily. Blessed beyond! Thank you, Riley’Rosa, for making me a mommy. You are one in a million and a whole trip.”

The actress has described Riley as an “intuitive, affectionate, kind, courageous” little girl that she and Wiley are raising.

Wiley and Goodwin met back in 2016 and were officially engaged in 2019. They tied the knot on October 29, 2021, in a beautiful ceremony at Celestia Grand Villas in Santorini, Greece, with their then-year-old Riley by their side.