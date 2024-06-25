NeNe Leakes is returning to reality television, but instead of being the face of a new series, she is the voice!

Known for her witty catchphrases and dubbed the unofficial meme and GIF queen of social media, Leakes first captured the hearts of fans as an inaugural member of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise on Bravo. Now, she is joining the Lifetime Network family as the commentator and executive producer of a new caught-on-camera clip reality show, Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes.

According to the network, the series, which will premiere this summer, “captures the trials, triumphs, and tribulations of real couples” and will showcase “wild clips of real people caught up in love.” Leakes will bring her comedic timing to the series by adding her thoughts around the clips in real time.

As one of the original cast members of RHOA, Leakes was introduced to the world in 2008 when the series first aired and remained a fan favorite for 11 seasons. Her charm, wits, and iconic phrases quickly helped the franchise become one of the most popular in the Bravo network’s lineup, including other cities like Salt Lake City, Potomac, Beverly Hills, Miami, and many others.

From “I said what I said” to “So nasty, so rude,” “The thirst is real,” and more, Leakes had a line for almost every situation in life, and now her words will be focused around lovebirds as they’re met with outrageous clips meant to test their love. No stranger to love and all it comes with, the “Glee” actress will also add personal insight from previous relationships to add some extra oomph to the new show.

Additionally, this is not Leakes’ first rodeo with Lifetime Network. In March, she made an appearance in the film Hunting Housewives alongside network veteran Denise Richards. The movie follows four housewives whose weekend getaway becomes a living nightmare after a plane crash leaves them stranded in the wilderness.

Outside of reality television, Leakes continues to leverage her star power. Recently, she revealed that she landed a role on Netflix’s Meet The Upshaws and was set to reconnect with fellow RHOA veteran Porsha Williams, but things did not pan out as she expected.

“The bottom line is that Porsha did not want to share the spotlight. That’s it,” said Leakes in a video shared to her Instagram Story. “Professionals can share the spotlight. Porsha is not a star; she is a Bravolebrity. Be clear.”

Outrageous Love is set to premiere on Lifetime on July 1.