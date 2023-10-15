MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes is giving ladies dating advice through her YouTube channel!

On Oct. 8, Leakes posted a video of herself giving the tea of her dating life at 55. The reality star started by encouraging those in their 20s to enjoy dating around and having fun before settling down.

“That includes sleeping around a little bit…safely,” Leakes said.

Unlike people dating in their 20s, where youngsters worry about things like the three-day rule (waiting three days after the first date to text to avoid seeming desperate), Leakes claims it’s the opposite for those in their 50s.

“I think when you’re grown, you’re grown, and you can kind of date how you want to date,” she said, adding that she was different.

The 55-year-old reality television star emphasized that she was a relationships-type of person, not the “sleep around.”

She then mentioned her 25-year marriage to the late Gregg Leakes, who passed away in September 2021, along with her six-year college relationship to prove she was in relationships for the long haul. Leakes said she made a mistake when she entered a relationship a month after Gregg’s death, referring to ex-boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh.

“I probably should have waited and got to know myself a little bit more,” she said.

Part of the reason she quickly jumped into a relationship was because being single as a public figure was hard.

“You have all kinds of people approaching. You don’t know what they’re approaching you for,” she said.

The conversation shifted to her learning about narcissistic men, hinting that Sioh was one.

“I bumped into a narcissist, and this particular narcissist…checks every single box…that wants everybody to believe that you’re a bad person when you’re not,” she said, blasting Sioh. “They make up these stories and have everybody around them believing the stories. They talk to lots of women. They’re just major cheaters. And they’re heartbreakers…they’re the total devil.”

The clip switched to Leakes blasting her relationship with Sioh while riding in a car with him. She called him an asshole and asserted she didn’t want to deal with his drama. Her ex gaslit her by asking her how much she had to drink, insinuating she wasn’t in her right mind.

Toward the end of the video, the former peach holder stated she wanted an “emotionally available” man who supported her, was equal to her and was about ten years her junior.

“I want a man that is fun. I want a man that likes to travel. I want a man that wants to do stuff,” she said. “Not that a man 50 isn’t young, but I find that a lot of men in their late 40s and 50s are grouchy.”

Play

An emotional Nene Leakes got candid about not having Gregg as her emergency contact.

In a YouTube video posted on Oct. 9, Leakes shared a conversation she had over dinner with a friend about a trip to the doctor’s office. According to the reality star, it hit her hard when she realized she couldn’t put her husband’s name and information down in the emergency contact area.

“In any other case, I would have them reach out to my husband. So, I had to start thinking about who my emergency contact would be,” she said while fighting back tears.

She decided to put her son’s name down.

“I started thinking and saying, ‘Maybe I should just marry whether I’m 100% happy with the person or not. Maybe I should marry just so that I have a partner for life.”

The matriarch disregarded the thought, knowing that she wanted to feel genuine love. Before the video ended, Leakes had a message for her on-again-off-again homie, Peter Thomas, about minding his business and getting his facts straight after discussing Leakes’ relationship with Sioh on ATLien.

“You need to mind your business, okay, because you don’t know the backstory, Peter, so you just need to get your story right and your facts right before you start engaging in someone else’s relationship,” she said.