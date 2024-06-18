MadameNoire Featured Video

Dominican social media users went up over a video capturing Disney cosplay performers portraying Donald and Daisy Duck, Mickey and Minnie Mouse dancing to Dominican rapper Lomiiel’s “Hay Lupita” at a family-friendly event in the Dominican Republic.

The amusing footage, shared on the Dominicans Be Like Instagram page on June 12, captured a resort employee dressed as Daisy Duck swaying energetically to Lomiiel’s infectious beat. Joining in the fun, a Minnie Mouse cosplayer enthusiastically danced along to the Dembow hit, even prompting Mickey Mouse to showcase his own moves with a hip-thrusting finale. The joyful clip ended with a group of children at the resort, happily shimmying along with the cosplay performers.

“If Disney land were in the Dominican Republic,” the caption to the video read.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘LHHM’: Amara La Negra And Princess Love Have An Emotional Conversation About Single Motherhood

Social media users react to the funny video.

In the comments section, social media users couldn’t get enough of watching the group of Disney character’s get down to “Hay Lupita.”

“My almost 2-year-old daughter would love this, I don’t know what it is about “Hay Lupita” that makes you move your bones,” wrote one user.

Another fan penned, “Daisy Duck [was] giving it her all lol!”

A third netizen gave a shout out to Minnie for her impressive dance moves and footwork.

“Ayyyy Lupitaaaa! Dale Minnie!”

A fourth user chimed in, “Getting them for my god daughter’s b-day.”

One witty netizen pointed out humorously that the lyrics to “Hay Lupita” weren’t exactly appropriate for a kid-friendly event like the one shown in the video. They noted how family members and attendees in the background were seen smiling in the funny clip, showing no concern about the lyrics of the song, as they happily captured photos of the dancers enjoying themselves with their children.

Nevertheless, the netizens had a ball watching the Disney characters bust a move.

“We are so focused on Mickey that I’m pretty sure no one is thinking about that song being played. I just looked up the lyrics. But Mickey had me dying,” the user penned.

Play

“Hay Lupita” was released this past spring by Lomiiel, born Marco Antonio Santana in La Romana, Dominican Republic. The catchy single instantly climbed the Billboard charts after trending on TikTok and Instagram.

This video had us in shambles, too! Disney, perhaps you should consider opening a park in the Dominican Republic. You have some eager customers waiting.

Did you crack up watching this video, too? Tell us your reaction in the comments section below.

RELATED CONTENT: Que Lo Que! Esmery Martinez Becomes 1st Dominican-Born Female Basketball Player Drafted To WNBA