Congratulations are in order for Arizona Wildcats forward Esmery Martinez, reportedly the first Dominican-born female basketball player to be drafted into the WNBA.

On April 15, the New York Liberty selected Martinez as the 17th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft, marking the beginning of her transition from college basketball to the professional league.

A video shared to the Women Hoopss Instagram page on April 19 captured Martinez celebrating the big win as she shimmied her hips from side to side while listening to some infectious Dominican Dembow.

“When you become the first Dominican-born player drafted to the WNBA, and it’s to NY,” a text overlay for the video read, referencing the city with the largest Dominican population in the States.

Esmery Martinez’s career highlights.

Hailing from Hato Mayor del Rey, the capital of Hato Mayor Province in the Dominican Republic, Martinez’s journey to the WNBA has been a pure example of hard work, grit, and resilience.

Known for her athleticism, versatility, and strong rebounding skills, Martinez garnered attention for her performance on the court with the University of Arizona, where she left an indelible mark during her time with the Arizona Wildcats.

During her two-year stint with the team, Martinez excelled, receiving All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention recognition in both 2023 and 2024, according to the team’s website. Additionally, she earned a spot on the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team Honorable Mention list in 2024.

Demonstrating her all-around skills, in her final season at Arizona, she boasted averages of 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. Notably, Martinez achieved milestones by scoring her 1,000th career point and securing her 1,000th career rebound during the 2022-23 season.

After the basketball star was selected by the New York Liberty, the Arizona Wildcats paid tribute to Martinez on Instagram, writing, “Couldn’t be prouder of you es.”

Before joining the Wildcats, Martinez made waves on the court as a senior with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

In the 2021 season, the 23-year-old Dominicana earned recognition as part of the All-Big 12 Second Team. Throughout the season, she showcased her dominance on the court, leading her team with 254 rebounds and averaging 8.8 rebounds per game. With an impressive total of 10 double-doubles, she bolstered her career tally to 25.

Her scoring prowess was evident. She racked up 327 points, the highest on the Mountaineer squad, with an average of 11.3 points per game, the second-best on the team. Starting in 28 of West Virginia’s 29 games, she consistently contributed to her team’s success.

Moreover, she led the team in rebounding in 19 games, demonstrating her reliability in securing possessions. Highlights of her season included her first double-double against Kennesaw State with 13 points and 12 rebounds and a career-best performance of 26 points alongside 10 rebounds against Oklahoma, where she also tied her career-high with 11 field goals. Additionally, she made significant contributions in West Virginia’s second-round Big 12 Tournament matchup against Iowa State, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

