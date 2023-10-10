MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip Hop: Miami‘s Amara La Negra and Princess Love had an emotional heart-to-heart moment about single motherhood on the Oct. 2 episode.

Amara opened up to Princess about feeling abandoned by the father of her twins, Allan Mueses. Princess was shocked to hear Amara say she hadn’t heard from him after she asked if he had called or attempted to see his daughters.

“For Christmas, I thought he would call. On New Year’s or their birthday,” the Dominican-American reality star responded. The scene cut to the 33-year-old actress’s confessional, where she expressed that she felt traumatized from being abandoned with her two children.

“I just hate that I feel like he doesn’t want my girls,” Amara told Princess, tears welling up in her eyes. “And I know how it feels.”

Princess and Amara didn’t have relationships with their fathers, but the Latina didn’t want it to be the same for her and Allan’s daughters. Princess assured her that their dad would eventually regret being an absent father. Amara admitted that while she loved her children, she also loved her babies’ daddy, breaking into tears. The compassionate wife embraced her friend and cradled her face while giving words of encouragement.

“He’s a fucking bum!” Princess told Amara. “He’s a bum! He does not deserve you. He does not deserve your beautiful daughters. And when they’re old enough to realize who was there and who was not, he will not be in the picture because they will know why they live a beautiful life because of their mom. Not because of their bumass dad.”

Amara gave birth to her and Allan’s twins in March 2022 and named them Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress.

Allan denies Amara’s claims of him being an absent father.

Following the recent LHHM episode, Allan took to Instagram to deny Amara’s claims that he was an absent father.

Without going into too many details, Allan said that he and Amara had circumstances that prevented him from being a father to his children, pointing the finger at the reality star.

“Let me be the father that I am,” he declared. “I love my kids. I love them. I miss them. Every day, I gotta think about them. I gotta go through their pictures…I wanna be with them, but you have to help. Let me be with them. I didn’t do nothing to you.”

Allan, who lives in the Dominican Republic, urged Amara to cooperate with him and find a solution, allowing him to be there for his girls.

“You can fly to DR. I can fly to the States! But you know the situation we got between us that I don’t want to talk about,” he said. “I can talk about it, but I don’t want to talk about it.”

Allan implied Amara wasn’t cooperating with him and told her he wanted to come together like adults to fix the situation without public attention. The patriarch already has two daughters from other relationships that he actively raises.

Allam’s Instagram posts appear to confirm that he is a doting dad to the children he sees.