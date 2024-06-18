MadameNoire Featured Video

A woman named @2degreekey, on X (formerly Twitter), revealed that her boyfriend broke up with her after she attended a meet-and-greet event to take a photo with Chris Brown up close and personal.

Key humorously detailed her breakup story in a video shared on June 14 by @MyMixtapez on X. During a brief interview; she explained that trouble in her relationship began shortly after attending an event where fans could snap pictures with the R&B singer.

Key had the chance to take a customized photo with Brown, visibly smiling as he hugged her from behind with his hands on her waist. Despite the innocent intent, the viral photo apparently didn’t sit well with her partner.

“My boyfriend broke up with me about a week later after arguing because he felt like Chris was too close on me,” Key revealed. “I’m just like, ‘It’s one of the most respectable pictures.’ It wasn’t like I was bending over, grabbing my ankles.”

Ultimately, Key said she had no regrets.

“I would betray my ex for meeting Chris Brown a hundred more times…so definitely really, really worth it.”

Social media users react to Key’s story.

Netizens on X were vocal about Key’s breakup, flooding the platform with their opinions. Some defended her, pointing out that the picture appeared “innocent” and suggesting her boyfriend’s insecurity played a role. On the other hand, a few critics supported her ex-boyfriend, arguing that Chris Brown’s close embrace was “disrespectful.”

One user raised a thought-provoking question: would Key react similarly if she saw her now estranged boyfriend taking a similar picture with a female celebrity?

As discussions about the image continued to unfold across X, Key intervened to clarify details about her breakup story. She disclosed that she had paid $1,500 to secure her photo opportunity with Brown.

The bold admission elicited a few more comments from naysayers baffled by the amount she paid to meet Brown, but Key didn’t let the detractors make her feel bad about her decision.

“1. I paid with MY MONEY. 2. The nigga was insecure. 3. If y’all wish it was y’all, just say that instead [of] projecting tf. ILL CHOSE TO TAKE THIS PIC A THOUSAND AND ONE MORE TIMES.”

Yikes!

What are your thoughts on this? Are you siding with Key or her ex on this meet-and-greet debate?

