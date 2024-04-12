MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris “Breezy” Brown went hard on his surprise deluxe version of his 11:11 album. But his new track, “Freak,” had the internet buzzing because of particular lyrics that seemed like shade toward his alleged nemesis Quavo.

“Freak” features Lil Wayne (aka Weezy), Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley. In verse two, Breezy seemingly addressed the root of his beef with Quavo—the Migos member reportedly dated his ex, Karrueche Tran.

The lyrics are: “Okay, now f—g my old b—s ain’t gone make us equal / Sipping that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Quavo / Freak b—h she like Casamigos, not the Migos.”

The diss track gained mixed reactions on X, with some being here for it and many thinking Breezy should move on from the old beef. Quite a few X users blame Nicki Minaj for the “Bigfoot” diss track on Megan Thee Stallion and Katt Williams’ Club Shay Shay interview for how 2024 started.

“Funniest thing about this is Chris Brown can out-rap Quavo.”

“One thing about Chris, he gonna stand on business.”

“They done woke Bhris back up. Chris will be back in 2-3 business days.”

“Wack ’em again, Chris.”

“Everyone scared of taking direct shots. Meanwhile, Christopher name-dropped with his whole chest.”

“Katt Williams interview to start the year got everybody acting different.”

“I hate to be that person, but Chile, look at what Nicki started… like, everybody saying names/being direct with who they talking about.”

“He had 3 kids with 3 different women, one of whom is also obsessed with Karrueche. he needs to let it go and stop bringing her up. It’s literally been like ten years. It’s giving obsessed stalker.”

“Making a diss track for Quavo that dated your ex years ago, who gave you a restraining order…grow up.”

“10 years later? Please take your meds and move on.”

“Why is he dissing Quavo over someone both of them haven’t dating in years?”

The root of Breezy’s beef with Quavo is Tran. Tran and the “Angel Numbers/Ten Toes” singer broke up in 2012, and he was friends with Quavo until 2017, when reports surfaced that the Migos member was possibly dating Breezy’s ex.

Since then, the two entertainers haven’t been the best of friends. On Jan. 21, things started to look up when the two were spotted sitting next to each other at the Rhude Menswear Fall/Winter ’24 showcase. MadameNoire reported that many believed the two buried the hatchet, but the “No Guidance” singer quickly shut down those rumors.

“Can’t pick who [you] sit by. Fuck all that growth shit. Nigga not finna fumble my bag for little niggas.”