This Florissant, Missouri, restaurant is on a mission to prevent drama from entering its doors, and it is doing so by implementing a strict age policy!

Women 30 years old and up and men who are at least 35 years of age are the only patrons allowed to dine at Bliss Restaurant, an upscale dining restaurant that, according to Fox Business, opened its doors in May. Owner Marvin Pate says he is sticking to the age limit protocol despite the backlash.

“It’s just something for the older people to come to do and have a happy hour, come get some good food and not have to worry about some of the young folks that bring some of that drama,” said Assistant Manager Erica Rhodes in an interview with KSDK News.

Bliss, which serves Caribbean and West African cuisine, has received praise from social media users for its age-driven policy. Pate implements the policy after 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday when customers must present their ID to a hostess or the St. Louis County Police Officer on-site.

“As a Black-owned business, Bliss Caribbean Restaurant is dedicated to providing North County with an upscale dining experience,” read a post by the company shared via Facebook. “To ensure a grown and sexy atmosphere, we require all guests to be 30 or older for women and 35 or older for men. This policy helps us maintain a sophisticated environment, uphold our standards, and support the sustainability of our unique ambiance.”

While the post garnered a huge response from social media users who appeared to praise the policy, some locals were not a fan of the rules that were in place.

“Everybody about to be in jungle hustle buying fake IDS,” read one comment criticizing the policy. “I understand the need for setting an age limit to protect businesses. However, it’s important to acknowledge that places like this do allow family members and friends in without meeting the age restriction. Additionally, age does not guarantee behavior, as there are individuals above the age of 30-35 who may still engage in disruptive behavior. It’s crucial to address the issue of behavior rather than solely focusing on age restrictions.”

Another person wrote, “Welp, there goes date night. Why such a big age difference between men and women? I’m 30 and wouldn’t really see myself dating someone 5 years older than me.”

The majority of the comments, however, swing in favor of Bliss’ age restrictions.

One of the top comments on the post read, “I love the age requirement; please don’t get rid of it.”

“Love this cuz not only it’s for the mature crowd, but it makes you wanna go out again without the nonsense,” said another person.

Bliss maintains that the rule will create “a mature and relaxed environment for all guests,” while allowing the business to “focus on providing exceptional service and a memorable experience.”

Pate’s upscale restaurant is located about 20 miles west of St. Louis.

