An Atlanta mother is seeking answers after a restaurant allegedly served alcohol to young children at her 11-year-old daughter’s birthday party, according to WSB-TV.

The mother, Souljah Perdue, claimed that the incident occurred as she was celebrating her daughter’s birthday dinner at the Sugar Factory in midtown Atlanta on July 27. As Perdue and her guests were dining, staff at the Sugar Factory gave out complimentary drinks to celebrate her daughter’s birthday bash. The adults were reportedly given alcoholic shots, and the children were given juice, or so she thought.

When the beverages arrived at the table, Perdue noticed that the children began “making faces” as they sipped on the complimentary juice.

“I started looking around. I’m looking at my daughter, and I’m seeing the other kids, and they’re making these faces like ‘eww, I think it has liquor in it,'” the upset mother explained. “I told the manager what happened, and he’s looking disturbed. He’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I told them non-alcoholic shots.”

According to the report, there was a 3-year-old child in attendance at the party. The Atlanta native said she was absolutely “shocked” by the alleged mistake. “I couldn’t believe it. It’s something I have never heard of. I was really like, how could they make this mistake?” she added.

Perdue recorded the entire incident and shared a video where she could be seen filing an incident report with Sugar Factory staff. At one point in the clip, an employee could be heard admitting that there was alcohol in the juice.

“There was Coconut Rum and Pineapple Juice. It’s a .5 [oz] of Coconut rum. I accept full responsibility. Nothing should have come out of my bar that I’m not aware of. And it should have not been made,” the staff member said.

Officials at the Sugar Factory promised Perdue that she would receive a call from corporate to rectify the alleged incident, but the frustrated matriarch said she has not received any updates since Thursday’s “nightmare.” “They’re not answering no calls. They’re like nothing happened,” she added.

WSB-TV also reached out to the restaurant for comment. A spokesperson claimed that the restaurant was “actively researching” the matter.

