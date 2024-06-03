MadameNoire Featured Video

Simon Guobadia’s turbulent divorce with soon-to-be-ex wife, Porsha Williams, was the last thing on his mind as he celebrated his 60th birthday in Dubai on June 2. Surrounded by close friends, the Nigerian businessman rang in his big day on a fancy yacht and popped a bottle of champagne to celebrate, according to videos posted to his Instagram page Sunday.

“That’s remarkable that at my age, I can bring people together to celebrate my birthday that I barely know,” the SIMCOL Petroleum Limited CEO said as he stood in front of a big birthday cake, encircled by his friends. “Thank you for joining me for this special day. It’s not every day you turn 60.”

In a subsequent video, the Nigerian millionaire, who is rumored to have fled to Dubai due to issues with his U.S. citizenship and his divorce proceedings, said he was enjoying life living in the most populous city of the UAE, although he does “think about going back home ever so often.”

Although Guobadia was all smiles on Sunday, his divorce from Williams, 42, has been anything but happy. Allegations regarding the entrepreneur’s citizenship have been the focal point of his messy divorce since Williams filed for separation in February.

Per Radar Online, in her divorce filing, Williams’ lawyer said she filed to end her marriage of 15 months with Guobadia due to his allegations of “immigration fraud” and his “imminent threat of deportation.”

The filing added, “None of this information was ever disclosed by Husband to Wife, despite Wife having previously inquired about Husband’s immigration status and criminal history.”

Federal court documents obtained by All About The Tea unveiled disturbing details about the businessman’s alleged criminal activities, including multiple felonies such as credit card fraud, bank fraud, identity theft and a fraudulent marriage aimed at obtaining a green card.

The documents allegedly outlined incidents dating back to the 1980s, including accusations that he entered into a sham marriage with a U.S. citizen and attempted to adjust his status regarding an expired visa, which was allegedly denied by the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) due to the fraudulent nature of the marriage, leading him to voluntarily leave the country.

Williams threw shade at Guobadia’s alleged immigration troubles in late May.

On May 31, Williams took to her Instagram Stories to spark a conversation with her followers about her estranged husband’s alleged illegal immigration issues, as reported by Bossip. In her posts, she seemed to indirectly address Guobadia’s situation, questioning the validity of his green card.

“If a person concealed a criminal past & provided fake identification for a green card, is it still a valid green card in the US?! #InquiringMinds,” the RHOA star penned.

Guobadia didn’t take too kindly to the housewife prying for details about his citizenship status and fired back, urging the reality star to “stop talking.”

He doubled down in a follow-up post, insulting Williams’ intellect.

“Imma need people who think there are 265 days in a year [to] stay out of understanding complex immigration laws. Above your mediocre mind.”

This isn’t the first time that the soon-to-be-exes have thrown dirt at one another.

Inside a complaint filed in March, Williams alleged that her estranged husband “changed the locks” to the home they once shared and fled to Dubai to avoid her. He also allegedly changed the garage door codes “multiple times to thwart” the reality TV star’s access to her home, her motion noted.

Defending himself, in a response complaint, Guobadia asserted that the Bravolebrity once arrived at their Georgia marital home accompanied by an “armed gunman,” whom he claimed she had brought to their residence on two separate occasions. He also alleged that Williams was exhibiting “unstable,” “threatening,” and “harassing” behavior since she filed for divorce.

RELATED CONTENT: DU-BAI, BYE, BYE! Porsha Williams Accuses Simon Guobadia Of Locking Her Out Of Georgia Crib, He Hops Flight To Dubai