Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman Simon Guobadia claimed his estranged wife, Porsha Williams, had a gunman come to their formerly shared estate.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six on March 25, Guobadia accused Williams of allegedly bringing “a man visibly bearing a gun” back to their marital home following their split.

The court documents stated, “Since the filing of the instant divorce, wife’s actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to … the house staff, and the minor children.”

Guobadia began by explaining that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star “abandoned” their home and then only returned with a gunman for “reasons unknown” to him. The Nigerian businessman claimed that the 42-year-old reality television star brought the man on two separate occasions. On March 21, Guobadia alleged he had to call the police because he feared for his safety.

He also accused his estranged wife of enlisting “third parties” to repeatedly call his phone to harass him. He speculated that she intended to force him out of their marital home with the harassment.

“[Williams’] behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children — [Guobadia’s] children — currently living in the Marital Residence.”

Guobadia, 59, has had difficulty “[maintaining] the peace.”

The court documents included descriptions of an incident on March 24 when Williams showed up with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend and proceeded to force their way into Guobadia’s home. The trio reportedly “tampered with items and evidence” and disengaged the in-home security cameras.

Guobadia said that he believed Williams intentionally moved to divorce him after getting married for financial gain. The Nigerian businessman filed the court document to ask a judge to pass a restraining order against Williams on his behalf.

As previously reported, Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia in February after being married for slightly over one year.

She’s gone on to remove her estranged husband’s last name from her social media account and removed photos of them together from her Instagram.