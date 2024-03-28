MadameNoire Featured Video

Porsha Williams has recently filed a request with the court for an “emergency hearing” to address the “vindictive” actions of her soon-to-be ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, in their ongoing divorce proceedings.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online on March 26, the 42-year-old reality TV star accused Guobadia of changing the locks on their Georgia mansion and the codes to their garage doors “multiple times” while she was overseas in Dubai.

Williams said she was confident that the entrepreneur was trying to prevent her from accessing their marital residence. She claimed Guobadia, whom she married in 2022, was being “vindictive and retaliatory” because she initiated their divorce.

In court documents, Williams claimed that on March 21, her soon-to-be ex-husband maliciously “disabled her access to the gate” of their “marital residence,” blocking her ability to enter her own home.

In her motion, Williams stated that after regaining access to their Georgia residence, Guobadia allegedly once more restricted her entry by changing the locks and garage code “almost immediately” after her departure. Consequently, the peach holder petitioned the court to grant her sole access to the residence, citing her husband’s erratic behavior.

The filing read, “Husband’s actions have resulted in Wife and Wife’s minor child being displaced from their residence and appear to be in retaliation for Wife’s decision to pursue the instant divorce action.”

Guobadia allegedly fled to Dubai after the incident.

Williams also added in the documents that the businessman “fled” overseas in the wake of their split, and she’s unsure if he’s coming back.

“Wife further shows that Husband appears to have fled the country to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and it is unknown when or whether he intends to return.”

Inside her new motion filed this week, the Bravolebrity claimed that Guobadia’s vindictive behavior violated a stipulation outlined in their prenup, which stated that Guobadia would be required to leave their shared mansion in the event of a divorce.

Williams, 42, disclosed that she initiated divorce proceedings on February 22, 2024, thereby establishing March 22, 2024, as the “deadline for Guobadia to vacate the premises.” The reality star recounted that the Nigerian businessman assured her he had no plans to contest the prenuptial agreement.

That changed, however, when he requested an extension to vacate the property until March 31. Ultimately, Williams and her legal team denied Guobadia’s request for an extension. Radar Online reported that he was expected to leave their home by March 22, but that allegedly did not happen.

As previously reported, Williams filed for divorce in February, citing that her marriage was “irretrievably broken.” She requested that the entrepreneur take care of her legal fees associated with the case.

According to the housewife’s filing, Simon has yet to respond to the divorce petition. Still, the Simcol Petroleum Limited Company claimed that Williams was the “vindictive” one amid their marital split.

As previously reported, inside his eyebrow-raising filing, Guobadia asserted that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star once arrived at their Georgia marital home accompanied by an “armed gunman,” whom he claimed she had brought to their residence on two separate occasions. He also alleged that Williams was exhibiting “unstable,” “threatening,” and “harassing” behavior since she filed for divorce.

